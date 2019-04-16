Hey suckers! We subsidize the illegal alien DIRECT TO MEXICO program

Last year, a shocking record of $33.48 billion in remittances went to Mexico last year through a government program operated by the Federal Reserve, Judicial Watch reported.

The money goes through a taxpayer-subsidized program sending money earned by mostly illegal aliens to the countries south of the border.

In other words, the U.S. government is mostly responsible for the billions in remittances to foreign countries that are sent by people breaking our laws.

Figures released by Mexico’s central bank show that 104 million transactions were executed in 2018, nearly six million more than the previous year. That is just stunning and must stop.

Uncle Sam facilitates the process with a program called “Directo a Mexico” (Direct to Mexico), launched by the Federal Reserve, the government agency that serves as the nation’s central bank, more than a decade ago.

GEORGE CAME UP WITH THE IDEA

President George W. Bush conceived of the program to provide low-cost banking services to [illegal] aliens to help them get the money home.

You are probably saying, what the hell? Yes, it is absurd. This is not only encouraging illegal immigration, but it’s also a national security nightmare, as Judicial Watch explains.

This is taxpayer-subsidized. The program was even marketed as the “best way to send money home” and the participating financial institutions get marketing material in Spanish to hand out at taxpayer expense! The materials do NOT distinguish legal from illegal migrants.

The Federal Reserve has admitted most of the Mexican nationals making use of the program are in the country illegally.

The frequently asked question section says things like: “If I return to Mexico or am deported, will I lose the money in my bank account?” The answer: “No. The money still belongs to you and can easily be accessed at an ATM in Mexico using your debit card.” In short, the U.S. created this special banking system specifically for illegal aliens and tens of billions of dollars have streamed through it.

The program caters to illegal aliens.

The President knows about this and said he would stop it, using the savings to build the wall. In fact, his proposal was to create a rule that “no alien may wire money outside of the United States unless the alien first provides a document establishing his lawful presence in the United States.” The Federal Reserve’s “Directo a Mexico” has no such requirement as the commander-in-chief completes his first term.

Again, what the hell you say?

The banks are making money as you undoubtedly have noticed.