Hezbollah sleeper agent found guilty in plan to attack NYC

A Lebanese Uggs salesman living in the U.S. was found guilty of being a Hezbollah sleeper agent. Ali Kourani was found guilty of working as a “sleeper” agent for an arm of Hezbollah while living in the Bronx. Kourani was helping the terror group prepare for attacks on New York City.

Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed terror group.

He was hauled in on the charges in 2017 after he spilled his guts to the feds with hopes of becoming an informant — rather than a convicted felon facing a potential life sentence, the NY Post reported.

Imagine, the only way we knew about him was he turned himself in. He became afraid of Hezbollah and went to the FBI looking for a deal.

WE KNEW ABOUT THESE IRANIAN-BACKED CELLS IN 2018

In April, 2018, fears of sleeper cells were raised.

Iranian-backed militants are operating across the United States mostly unfettered, raising concerns in Congress and among regional experts that these “sleeper cell” agents are poised to launch a large-scale attack on the American homeland, according to testimony before lawmakers.

Iranian agents tied to the terror group Hezbollah have already been discovered in the United States plotting attacks, giving rise to fears that Tehran could order a strike inside America should tensions between the Trump administration and Islamic Republic reach a boiling point.

THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION ALLOWED HEZBOLLAH TO CONTINUE

Politico’s exposé on how the Obama Administration allowed Hezbollah to continue operations in the USA got little coverage. Obama enabled Hezbollah to grow rapidly worldwide when he sabotaged a massive 8-year federal investigation into them that involved 30 U.S. and foreign security agencies.

It seems Hezbollah turned to trafficking cocaine and laundering money through used cars here and abroad to finance its expansion. Barack Obama’s administration gave them a pass probably because he was trying to get the awful nuke deal approved by Iran.

The DEA agent in charge of that operation, Project Cassandra, wrote several articles for the Sentinel about the fact that Hezbollah was allowed to continue their profitable criminal enterprises in the U.S. and around the world because the Obama Administration let it go.

It is still in operation.

IRAN SAYS THEY HAVE SLEEPER CELLS

Iran said they have sleeper cells positioned to strike in the United States. And we have open borders through which anyone can come.