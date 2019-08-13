High-Profile Dems Warn the Court Is Ill & They Aim to Heal It

Several high-profile Senate Democrats warned the Supreme Court in pointed terms this week that it could face a fundamental restructuring if justices do not take steps to “heal” the court in the near future, according to FOX News.

By that, they mean vote left or they will stack the Supreme Court.

The ominous and unusual warning was delivered as part of a brief filed Monday in a case related to a New York City gun law.

Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Richard Durbin, D-Ill., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., referenced rulings by the court’s conservative majority. Since the Justices aren’t legislating from the bench, these far-left Democrats claim the court is suffering from some sort of affliction which must be healed.

“The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it,” the brief said. “Perhaps the Court can heal itself before the public demands it be ‘restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.’”

The last part was quoting language from a Quinnipiac University poll, in which 51 percent favored such restructuring. In the same poll, 55 percent believed the Supreme Court was “motivated by politics” more than by the law.

Stacking the court is unconstitutional but Democrats are fine with that. It’s also clear they are bullying them to decide in their favor.

Every ruling that doesn’t go their way, is a sickness. They want total power. They want illegal immigration until they have a permanent electoral majority and they want control of the court in perpetuity. It is also important to note that they are socialists.

The Supreme Court shouldn’t undertake political projects at the behest of dark money groups like the NRA. I’m joining @SenWhitehouse, @MazieHirono, @SenBlumenthal, & @SenGillibrand in urging SCOTUS not to deviate from judicial principles just to satisfy these groups’ demands. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 13, 2019