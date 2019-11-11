Hillary Addresses Entering the Race Again — Sort Of

Never have so many people talked for so long about a candidate for President who is a repeat failure at running.

New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin asked the worn-out question of the failed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the DealBook Conference last week.

“What would it take for you to run?” Sorkin asked the 72-year-old Alinskyite.

HILLARY JOKES – SORT OF

“I’m sorry, to run?” Clinton replied, thinking she was funny.

“You know, I’ve always been a very, very slow runner and, um, I’m embarrassingly slow,” she continued as the audience laughed for some reason.

“I’ve tried to run races and I’m so far behind that I start to walk, acting like that’s what the plan was all the time so I don’t know that I’m going to take up competitive running right now … but I think you’re asking about something else.”

“There’s been some teasing and some hinting that maybe you’re sitting off to the wings here waiting for some moment,” Sorkin pressed.

“I think I would have been a really good president,” Clinton responded before whining about the 2016 election she thinks she won.

SHE WOULD HAVE BEEN GREAT & THE ELECTION WAS FLAWED [not because of her of course]

“I could have been a very effective leader, ” she said. “I would have done everything I could to try to get us positioned for the future. I mean, that’s what a leader is supposed to do. Elections are supposed to be about the future and leadership should be about the future.”

“I think the last election was deeply flawed and that there were so many unprecedented problems in that election that it’s almost hard to make sense of,” she added.

SHE TWEETED HER SO-CALLED JOKE

“You heard it here first,” she tweeted, trying to be funny with a video clip from the interview. “Not taking up professional running anytime soon.”

You heard it here first: Not taking up professional running anytime soon.pic.twitter.com/dH2I4ZvMcZ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2019

Hillary never says she won’t run. She is reportedly waiting to be called.

Hillary is reputed to be funny although I personally have not seen any sign of it. I have enjoyed her cackle for you, however.