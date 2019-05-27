Hillary Clinton Calls Trump Supporters “SEXIST TRASH”

By
S.Noble
-
1

If you don’t vote for Hillary, you are in that basket of deplorables, and you’re sexist trash. At least Hillary thinks that is the case.

On September 9, 2016, Hillary said “half” of Donald Trump’s supporters are “deplorables,” meaning half of the Trump supporters are racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic.

Hillary called half of Trump’s supporters “irredeemable” and a “basket of deplorables” that includes “racists, xenophobes, homophobes, Islamaphobes” and so on while speaking at a New York fundraiser. The audience of leftists laughed and applauded her hate rant.

When the comments became public the next day, she apologized and claimed she “was grossly generalistic,” adding she shouldn’t have used the word “half — that was wrong.”

At another time, she called for intervention for Trump supporters.

The woman who almost single-handedly destroyed the Democrat Party is now calling Trump supporters “sexist trash.”

She is also inaccurate in this clip. The President did not spread the “doctored video.” Trump shared a montage.

IT WAS NOT DOCTORED

HILLARY WAS OUT MARCHING A BLOCK OR TWO TODAY

Hillary, who did nothing for the military in her life, was out marching on Memorial Day. She likely didn’t walk far. It was simply a photo op with her dressed in what looks like a table cloth.

