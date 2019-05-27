Hillary Clinton Calls Trump Supporters “SEXIST TRASH”

If you don’t vote for Hillary, you are in that basket of deplorables, and you’re sexist trash. At least Hillary thinks that is the case.

On September 9, 2016, Hillary said “half” of Donald Trump’s supporters are “deplorables,” meaning half of the Trump supporters are racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic.

Hillary called half of Trump’s supporters “irredeemable” and a “basket of deplorables” that includes “racists, xenophobes, homophobes, Islamaphobes” and so on while speaking at a New York fundraiser. The audience of leftists laughed and applauded her hate rant.

When the comments became public the next day, she apologized and claimed she “was grossly generalistic,” adding she shouldn’t have used the word “half — that was wrong.”

At another time, she called for intervention for Trump supporters.

The woman who almost single-handedly destroyed the Democrat Party is now calling Trump supporters “sexist trash.”

She is also inaccurate in this clip. The President did not spread the “doctored video.” Trump shared a montage.

My take on Trump and his cronies spreading that doctored video of Nancy Pelosi: It’s sexist trash. It’s also a sign that Trump is running scared. pic.twitter.com/AgcH5RQNyj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 25, 2019

IT WAS NOT DOCTORED

-There is a video of Pelosi on Facebook that is doctored; it’s not this video -This video came from Fox Business and was edited down just to show the highlights of her stammering -Democrats/media are intentionally conflating the terms “edited” and “doctored” to lie about Trump https://t.co/ehHKsk0d00 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 25, 2019

HILLARY WAS OUT MARCHING A BLOCK OR TWO TODAY

Hillary, who did nothing for the military in her life, was out marching on Memorial Day. She likely didn’t walk far. It was simply a photo op with her dressed in what looks like a table cloth.

Always such a joy to march in Chappaqua’s Memorial Day parade. Wishing everyone a lovely day of reflection and gratitude for all those who have served and sacrificed for the country we all love. pic.twitter.com/IFV6XEBZVC — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 27, 2019

If you need me for the rest of the day I’ll be watching this video over and over of @HillaryClinton walking in an Memorial Day Parade and throwing shade at de Blasio pic.twitter.com/TojGEbHlKV — Maxwell Nunes (@nunesmaxwell) May 27, 2019

Marching in the New Castle Memorial Day Parade with @HillaryClinton, @BillClinton, @NYGovCuomo & many others on this beautiful day to pay respect to those who have sacrificed to preserve our country’s freedoms. pic.twitter.com/1Y0ULbT2gg — David Buchwald (@DavidBuchwald) May 27, 2019

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo marched in the New Castle Memorial Day parade alongside former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/v8SMeYR7Js — WETM-TV (@WETM18News) May 27, 2019