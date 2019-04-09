Hillary Clinton Demonizes Trump’s Slogan, the One Her HUSBAND USED! 😂😂😂😂😂

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is trying to demonize the President’s great slogan — Make America Great Again — by turning it into a neo-Nazi symbol. She simply wants to demonize Trump supporters who actually want to make America great, something she apparently doesn’t want to do.

“The white nationalists certainly think MAGA is a white nationalist slogan,” Clinton tweeted on Tuesday, linking to a Huffington Post story from earlier this month by Nick Robins-Early.

The Huffington Post story she linked to highlights how Alexandre Bissonette, who “stormed a Quebec City mosque and killed six Muslim men in January 2017,” once wore the MAGA hat in a social media post, along with other “prominent European white nationalists who wear it to troll their fellow citizens.”

Perhaps the woman who thinks half the nation is “deplorable” should also talk about the communists and socialists who have taken over the Democrat Party. There are many more of them and they are far more of a threat.

It’s ridiculous for these neo-Nazis to align with the President. He’s their opposite. They are SOCIALISTS!

IT WAS ONE USED BY HER HUSBAND, BILL CLINTON

It is also important to mention that this same slogan was used by her husband at least twice and it was a theme during his 1992 campaign. Ronald Reagan used the similar slogan “Let’s make America great again” in his successful 1980 presidential campaign.

Bill Clinton used the phrase in speeches during his successful 1992 presidential campaign and again in a radio commercial aired for his wife Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential primary campaign.

Democratic pollster Douglas Schoen has called Trump’s use of the phrase as “probably the most resonant campaign slogan in recent history,” citing large majorities of Americans who believed the country was in decline.

That is why the Democrats hate it. The country was in decline — Barack Obama told us so.

