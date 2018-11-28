Hillary Clinton Has an Uncontrollable Coughing Fit at Her Event

Hillary Clinton suffered an uncontrollable coughing fit during the first leg of her Bill and Hillary speaking tour at a fairly empty stadium in Toronto. It began as she was answering a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interference in foreign elections. The coughing didn’t stop.

The moderator switched to Bill for another question while she coughed. Eventually, the camera focused only on him.

As we reported earlier, they didn’t sell many tickets to the event and the tickets went for $10 today. It’s questionable that people got their money’s worth.