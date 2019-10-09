Hillary Clinton Might Run & Beat Trump Again

Hillary Clinton just might jump into the presidential race if asked. Biden is floundering and the remaining candidates are socialists and communists. Hillary’s Marxist values are somewhat kept from the public. She joked this week that she can beat the President again. The sore loser is referring to the nearly-three million voters, primarily in California, who took her popular vote over the top.

If you take out California, President Trump won the rest of the country by over a million votes.

Alas, poor Hillary doesn’t understand that California doesn’t decide the election for the entire nation. One of the first things she would do as President is gut the Electoral College if there is a way to do it.

In an interview with “PBS NewsHour” host Judy Woodruff, Clinton ignited talk of her possibly running.

“Maybe there does need to be a rematch. I mean, obviously I can beat him again,” she teased.

#NEW: Hillary Clinton jokes about running for president again after Pres. Trump suggested on Twitter that she enter the race: “Obviously I can beat him again.” pic.twitter.com/Gywt0XAQDq — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) October 9, 2019

Clinton wants people to beg her to run.

She recently tweeted to President Trump that he shouldn’t tempt her as if that would be the most awesome threat ever.

He had challenged her to run, but with a condition.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena!” the president tweeted.

She responded, “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

Mrs. Clinton could return to the race because Democrats don’t have a viable candidate. Since she lost to Donald Trump, which she doesn’t accept, Hillary has run around demeaning him, calling him an illegitimate president, and whining about why she isn’t sitting in the Oval Office.

Hillary is a woman obsessed with power and hate.