Hillary Clinton Says She Would Run! There Is One Condition

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hilary Clinton has privately said in recent weeks she would consider entering the Democratic primary if she saw a scenario in which she could win, The New York Times reports.

This came in a Times report about Democrats worrying whether the candidates they have in the 2020 race can beat President Trump.

Both Hillary Clinton and Mike Bloomberg have said they would be interested if they see a path in which they can win.

Well, they can’t win, so that’s that.

Hillary still thinks she won in 2016. The reason she’s not in the Oval Office is voter suppression in Wisconsin and, by the way, Stacy Abrams really won too. Those are two of the many comments she made while on her book tour with her daughter Chelsea. They wrote a book together.

The mentally tortured former candidate also blamed systemic sexism and implicit bias for her failure to win in 2016.

Hillary also says the Russians “conducted a sweeping and systematic attack on our election” to help Trump win over her in 2016. Then, she said, it was Facebook’s fault for leaving damaging information up on their platform.

There was a lot of damaging information about Donald Trump also. Is Facebook responsible for taking that down too?

