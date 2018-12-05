Hillary Creates Very Awkward Moments at George Bush’s Funeral

Chris Matthews narrated on MSNBC during George Bush’s funeral service and made the remark that he doesn’t think Hillary Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter like each other. That could be, but does Hillary like anyone really? In fact, Hillary looks very angry about something, even during some of the readings and the eulogies.

One might guess that she’s bitter over losing the election. Also, we mustn’t forget the December 4th speaking engagement at Sugar Land was postponed. The Clinton staff claims it was so they could attend the funeral. However, it was canceled after they couldn’t get many people to buy tickets, even at $7 a ticket. One must wonder if that event will be rescheduled. She was hoping this tour would put her back on top and it’s not going to. That can’t be making her happy.

The Trumps, Obamas, Clintons and Carters make up the front row at the funeral of George H W Bush https://t.co/SDnvGlM65Q pic.twitter.com/AClz1ALjE0 — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 5, 2018

All the former and current Presidents are sitting next to each other in the front row and it is weird given the history and the look on Hillary’s face.

President Trump and the Obamas sat next to each other and shook hands. The Clintons did not make the effort.

REMEMBERING PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH: President Trump and first lady Melania arrive to the late president’s funeral and take their seats next to the Obamas, the Clintons and the Carters. See the world leaders expected to attend: https://t.co/lBdRdgxptG pic.twitter.com/IxZKc8pry1 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 5, 2018

Melania shook hands with President Clinton and Hillary nodded — big of her!

WATCH: President Trump and the First Lady enter the National Cathedral, and shake hands with the Obamas as they take their seats for George H.W. Bush’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/NAxJsozKGy — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 5, 2018

The Saudi ambassador to the U.S., Prince Khalid bin Salman, is in the U.S. for the first time since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, NBC News reported. He attended George H.W. Bush’s funeral.

It’s a bit weird but he is the ambassador.