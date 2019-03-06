Hillary Didn’t Mean to Sound “EMPHATIC” about not running

S.Noble
Hillary Clinton said on Monday that she is not running in 2020 but she’s not going away and will continue to stand up for what she believes. By today, Maggie Haberman is quoting a person close to her: Hillary was not trying to “be emphatic and close the door on running” with the comment and was apparently “surprised” at the reaction.

It is still “extremely unlikely,” but the door’s open. To summarize, she won’t stop talking, won’t go away, and might still run.

When she wasn’t trying to be emphatic, she was jumping into the teeny pool of Democrats not running for President.

She wants us all to know that we shouldn’t worry, she’s here to stay.

“I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinton said. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Also on Monday, she said, “We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps, unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

James Woods has a good comeback for that: Yeah, that happens when you call 63,000,000 Americans deplorable and try to grab their guns…

And a whole host of other power grabs the woman hopes to see take place.

