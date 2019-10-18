Hillary Has Gone Completely Mad! Says Tulsi Is a Russian Asset

Hillary Clinton has completely popped all her buttons. She now says Tulsi Gabbard is a “Russian asset.” In a conversation with David Plouffe on CampaignHQ, she said Tulsi Gabbard, a left-wing candidate for President, is being groomed by the Russians.

Hillary said she is being groomed by Russians to run as a third-party candidate.

“They are also going to do third-party again,” Clinton said. “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said, referring to Gabbard, without mentioning the Hawaii representative by name.

Hillary’s insane and obsesses with Russia. There is NO EVIDENCE to back up her claim.

“She is a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she is also a Russian asset.”

Hillary sees Russian assets on her toes in the morning when she gets up.

“They know they can’t win without a third-party candidate, and so I do not know who it’s going to be, but I can guarantee you they will have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most need it.”

CNN and the NY Times are running the same fake news. Tulsi gave them Hell during the debate. Tulsi speaks as honestly as possible and that won’t do for the left.

Ah, yes, she’s a Russkie alright:

I love our country. It’s why I decided to enlist after 9/11, why I serve in Congress, and why I’m offering to serve as your commander in chief — to protect you, our Constitution, our freedom. https://t.co/O84E20Lpio #TULSI2020 #TulsiGabbard #ServiceBeforeSelf pic.twitter.com/wTpDKShEUI — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) July 31, 2019