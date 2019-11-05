Hillary – ‘hit-and-run victim’ – demands Mark Zuckerberg “pay the price”

Former Secretary of State and perennial victim, Hillary Clinton wants Facebook CEO’s Mark Zuckerberg to “pay the price” for allowing anti-Hillary information on his platform. She compared herself to a “hit-and-run” victim.

Hillary is bizarrely claiming political ads are a threat to democracy and pushed the conspiracy theory that his meeting with conservative outlets caused the problem.

In other words, free speech which doesn’t benefit Democrats must be obliterated.

IT’S MARK ZUCKERBERG’S FAULT

Clinton was at a post-screening discussion in New York, chatting about a Netflix documentary, “The Great Hack.”

The film is about the DNC hack and Hillary discussing it is ironic after how she treated our national security.

‘The Great Hack’ trashes Facebook yet again over the Cambridge Analytica data ‘scandal.’ The company, which the left destroyed, harvested data for electoral purposes.

Hollywood Reporter said she was joined on stage by filmmakers Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer and Guardian journalist Carole Cadwallai.

Still unable to accept that she lost because she is a horrible candidate, Hillary is pointing her finger at Mark Zuckerberg.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this conversation, but I think the three people sitting here are the ones you need to hear from because they’ve been in the middle of this incredibly complicated and serious threat to individual freedom, to the rule of law, to democracy,” she said.

“And you haven’t been in the middle of it at all?” asked Noujaim.

“I’m like the hit-and-run victim, who you find on the side of the road,” Clinton responded.

It was only recently that Clinton blamed “flashing videos” on the “dark web” for the 2016 loss and said President Trump will use that tactic in 2020. She also called out alleged ‘Russian assets’ Tulsi Gabbard, a war vet, and Jill Stein, a greenie.

FACEBOOK WILL AFFECT THE NEXT ELECTION

She claimed misuse of Facebook is “likely to affect our next election.”

“So when Facebook, which is the principal news source for more than half of the American people — it is the only source of news that most of them pay any attention to — announces that it has no responsibility for the airing of false ads, it’s like, even if you’re searching for it, how are you supposed to be able to get accurate information about anything, let alone candidates running for office?” Clinton said.

“Mark Zuckerberg should pay a price for what he is doing to our democracy,” she noted and praised Twitter’s CEO for banning political ads on the platform. [It’s a Constitutional Republic honey]

Hillary has been tweeting to bully Mark Zuckerberg into dropping political ads that she claims are false. It would undoubtedly include everything on the right. Zuckerberg has already done everything imaginable to make the right disappear.

This is the right thing to do for democracy in America and all over the world. What say you, @Facebook? https://t.co/dRgipKHzUG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 30, 2019

SHE WANTS TO BURN FILMS AND BOOKS SHE DOESN’T LIKE

Anything that doesn’t’ suit her must go. The Citizens’ United case arose out of her trying to stop an anti-Hillary Clinton film.

Citizen’s United, a powerful First Amendment case, was about a movie critical of her. It is an important free speech case. The Supreme Court ruled political speech, movies included, are free speech.

This is what she said about it:

“And let’s remember, Citizen’s United, one of the worst Supreme Court decisions in our country’s history, was actually a case about a right-wing attack on me and my campaign. A right-wing organization took aim at me and ended up damaging our entire democracy. So, yes, you’re not going to find anybody more committed to aggressive campaign finance reform than me.”

The government argued in the Citizen’s United case that they could not only ban films but also ban books if they disagree with the content. The left wants to ban some political speech – that of opponents. That’s not what America is about.