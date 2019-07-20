Hillary Introduced as President as She Receives ‘Realizing the Dream’ Award

Hillary Clinton was in Atlanta Friday to accept the “Realizing The Dream” award at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. She was introduced as “president.” Hillary laughed, “From your lips to God’s ears. Democrats just won’t give up the ghost.

It didn’t take long to discover that it had nothing to do with Christians, just left-wing politics. At the end of her speech, trashing the President, there were calls for her to run for president in 2020. The audience chanted, ‘Run, Hillary, Run!” [That would be nice]

Kyle Olson at American Mirror noticed that there were empty tables in the back. There were also empty seats at other tables and a lot of empty space where they didn’t need tables because she just doesn’t entice the crowds she once did, decades ago.

You can see the empty tables in the last two clips.

