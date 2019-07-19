Hillary Makes a Hit Trashing Trump, Now They Want Her to Run

Former failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was honored at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference Women’s Empowerment Luncheon. The entire audience was made up of Clinton supporters.

Hillary said the President’s recent ‘go back’ tweets were ‘racist’ [they weren’t]. She hyperbolically stated that he demeaned all people of color, all women, all immigrants [he didn’t].

The unethical leftist said, “We are better than this, but we better start proving it, not just saying it,” Hillary said. “It can’t just be a battle fought out on Twitter. That battle has to be fought and won at the ballot box – which is the only place that matters.”

Hillary race-baited and told the crowd of black activists that we’re still struggling with race issues just like we did in the 1950s.

“There’s no doubt the struggles we face now are as consequential as those we faced in the 1950s,” Hillary said.

No doubt, Hillary, really?

This is all because the President dared criticize the anti-Semitic, anti-American squad — Reps. Alexandria Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley [AOC looks white to us].

She told the audience that realizing Dr. King’s dream is still a battle worth fighting for, to win.

She said a more perfect union is possible.

“If we are determined to stand against the forces of darkness, to be light warriors,” she said. “To make God’s work on this earth our own.”

She keeps referencing God and she wants to kill babies to the moment of birth. The forces of darkness are in her.

Former Secretary Hillary Clinton expresses disappointment in President Trump’s Twitter comments against minority women lawmakers saying they are demeaning to all people of color, all women, and all immigrants. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/KSPcCtTnFH — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) July 19, 2019

At the conclusion of Clinton’s speech, some in the SCLC audience cheered, saying, “Run Hillary Run.”

This song we found online should do it for her.

It’s doubtful that Hillary would run again, but we’re not so sure about Michelle Obama, the world’s most admired woman.