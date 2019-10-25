Someone needs to talk with Hillary Clinton about her obsession over her 2016 loss. This story is accurate and the clip proving it is at the end.

It turns out, it is true. Hillary Clinton believes “flashing videos that appear and disappear on the dark web” helped lead to her defeat in 2016 and will be back in 2020.

It’s hard to respond to this, but, let’s face it, how many people are watching that garbage on the ‘dark web?’ They are probably people who would vote for her anyway.

If she had visited the states that usually go for Democrats, she might have won. The fact that she abandoned the middle-class working man didn’t help. Her seeming hatred of police worked against her. Calling all white people racists turned off a lot of her voters. Finally, she was just an awful candidate.

THE STORY

Hillary made the comments during an appearance on Campaign HQ’s podcast with David Plouffe.

“I think it’s going to be the same as 2016,” Hillary said. “I’m going to show you in these flashing videos that appear and then disappear and they’re on the dark web and nobody can find them, but you’re going to see them and you’re going to see that person doing these horrible things.”

Hillary said that Trump is also going to push a 3rd party candidate and went on to say that Tulsi Gabbard and Jill Stein are “Russian assets.” Of course, they’re not.

She thinks Republicans can’t win without a third-party candidate. That’s also silly.

We hope she hasn’t gone off the deep end.

LISTEN HERE:

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton says flashing videos that appear and disappear on the dark web caused her to lose in 2016 pic.twitter.com/KW4KgGScd3 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 24, 2019

We’ve tried to keep up with all the reasons she said she lost. Here are some of them:

The FBI Jim Comey The Russians Americans who colluded with the Russians Potential Trump campaign collusion with Russia Putin anti-American forces Low information voters Voter suppression Everyone who assumed she’d win Bad polling numbers Obama for winning two terms Obama for telling her not to take on Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders People wanting change Misogynists Suburban women The NY Times TV execs Cable news Netflix All media Fake news Democrats not making the right documentaries Facebook Twitter Wikileaks Content farms in Macedonia The Republican Party The Democratic Party Matt Lauer GOP donor Rebekah Mercer Donald Trump Justice Roberts Benghazi was merely a political football snookered Trump voters