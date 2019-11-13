Hillary says she’s ‘under enormous pressure from many, many people’ to run

Emma Barnett at the BBC interviewed Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea who were hawking their new book, Gutsy Women. Hillary teased a possible run for President, telling Barnett “I never say ‘never’ to anything.”

When asked by Barnett if she would run, Hillary said she’s “under enormous pressure from many, many people to think about it.”

We didn’t realize she had that many relatives.

“My goal is to help retire the current incumbent [President Trump]. I think about the kind of President I would have been all the time…obviously… I would have been a much better and successful President,” she said.

Would someone please tell the woman that our economy is the best the world has seen, according to some news reports.

🗣️”Never, never, never say never” @HillaryClinton refuses to rule out running again to be President of the USA To hear @EmmaBarnett‘s full interview with Hillary and @ChelseaClinton, check out #EmmaBarnettGetsAnswers on @BBCSounds 🎧Available here: https://t.co/VqEUpMJ4jd pic.twitter.com/bmPbM5CfZS — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) November 12, 2019

Go to 07:28 for more: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p07tnr11