Hillary Says There’s No Border Crisis as 42 Million Plan to Come Illegally

Hillary Clinton said there is no crisis at the border just as a new survey came out proving there is a crisis. Some 42 million Latin Americans are planning to move to the United States illegally, according to a Gallup survey. Another 5 million are prepared to do it within the next 12 months.

If 3 million can make California a Socialist state, what can 42 million do? That doesn’t include the people coming from all over the world.

As these foreigners enter, they bring their baggage with them. And there is a lot of baggage in these Socialist and Communist countries.

According to the CEO of Gallup Jim Clifton, “Forty-two million seekers of citizenship or asylum are watching to determine exactly when and how is the best time to make the move. This suggests that open borders could potentially attract 42 million Latin Americans. A full 5 million who are planning to move in the next 12 months say they are moving to the U.S.”

People coming in are not screened. They can be gang members, transnational criminals, terrorists, murderers, rapists, Communists. We have already caught some of those, so we know it’s happening.

CONGRESS WILL RELEASE 8,300 CRIMINAL ALIENS

A letter was sent from 3,000 sheriffs nationwide to House and Senate negotiators in Congress. They pleaded with them to NOT drop the cap on the number of illegal aliens ICE can hold. Democrats are currently crafting the package, and Republicans are considering dropping the cap as well. The sheriffs say it would mean the immediate release of 8,300 criminal illegal aliens into the United States.

The National Sheriffs’ Association and Major County Sheriffs of America wrote: “This dangerous congressional proposal not only jeopardizes the risk of our national security but hinders our law enforcement officers from effectively enforcing and upholding the law and protecting their communities.”

Sheriffs warn immigration deal will pour 8,300 criminals onto streets to disappear https://t.co/5t7ZcPVElh — Border Narcotics (@BorderNarcotics) February 9, 2019

325 ILLEGALS POURED INTO THE USA IN ONLY ONE SECTOR IN A DAY

Just this week, in one location, 325 illegal aliens, to include youth and unaccompanied minors, were dropped off in the night. They were taken by buses and trucks to an area with NO BARRIER less than 50 yards from the Border Patrol facility for processing.

Once in the country, they stay. Border Patrol has to release families within 20 days. They rarely return for their hearings down the road. The illegals merely wait for the next asylum.

Some came in sick, as usual.One 5-year-old appears to have chicken pox, and a 12-year-old has a skin infection.

Year-to-date, Tucson Sector has messaged news releases of three groups totaling more than 650 apprehensions in this remote and unsecured location.

A large group of 325 Central Americans were apprehended by @CBP #USBP agents near Lukeville Thursday, where limited infrastructure is currently located and smugglers continue to take advantage. Details: https://t.co/0SaXSyvXVD pic.twitter.com/iLJa0jnqST — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) February 8, 2019

According to the Border Patrol: The tactic used by smugglers is to cause a disturbance in one area of the border and draw law enforcement to that area. Then the illegals assemble and come across in groups of over 100 in another area. This is a highly organized smuggling operation. They have lookouts telling the smugglers which area is safe to cross over the border into the US.

HILLARY CLINTON SEES NO CRISIS HERE

Hillary Clinton’s administration called it a border crisis, but, despite that, Hillary said this weekend, “There is no national emergency at the border.”

“I just don’t think you should call a national emergency unless there truly is a national emergency. There is no national emergency at our border,” Clinton said, adding that the president is “frustrated because he can’t even convince his own party to support his requests.”

Clinton suggested that Democrats were just as supportive of border security as Republicans. “They just disagree with his demand that there’s only one way to do that.”