Hillary Says Trump & Cronies [Supporters] Pass “SEXIST TRASH” Around

By
Staff
-
3

If you don’t vote for Hillary, you are in that basket of deplorables, and you’re possibly sexist trash who passes sexist trash around. At least Hillary seems to think that is the case.

On September 9, 2016, Hillary said “half” of Donald Trump’s supporters are “deplorables,” meaning half of the Trump supporters are racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic.

Hillary claimed at the time that half of Trump’s supporters are “irredeemable” and a “basket of deplorables” which includes “racists, xenophobes, homophobes, Islamaphobes” and so on. She made her comments while speaking at a New York fundraiser. The audience of leftists laughed and applauded her hate rant.

When the comments became public the next day, she apologized and claimed she “was grossly generalistic,” adding she shouldn’t have used the word “half — that was wrong.”

At another time, she called for intervention for Trump supporters.

The woman who almost single-handedly destroyed the Democrat Party is now suggesting Trump supporters are “sexist trash.” She said Trump and his cronies are passing around a doctored video — it’s sexist trash.

She is also inaccurate in the clip in which she makes her claim. The President did not spread a “doctored video.” Trump shared a montage, which is done all the time, and it was not “sexist.”

IT WAS NOT DOCTORED

HILLARY WAS OUT MARCHING A BLOCK OR TWO TODAY

Hillary, who did nothing for the military in her life, was out marching on Memorial Day. She likely didn’t walk far. It was simply a photo op with her dressed in what looks like a table cloth.

Correction: She’s calling the “doctored” video Trump and his supporters pass round “sexist trash,” not supporters, but the suggestion is Trump and supporters are sexist trash. We reworded the title to more accurately reflect that.

3 COMMENTS

Leave a Reply