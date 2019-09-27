Hillary Still Thinks She Won the Election Against “Illegitimate” Trump

Hillary’s still angry she didn’t win and still hates the Electoral College which she has repeatedly disavowed. Hillary would love it if rural America disappeared and the coastal lefist states chose the President alone. In an interview on Thursday, Hillary, the world’s worst sore loser, called the President an “illegitimate” president and a “corrupt human tornado.”

Clinton, a seemingly very corrupt politician who ran against Trump in 2016, added that she supports the House of Representatives’ newly launched impeachment inquiry. Shocker!

“My view is that, given the latest revelation, which is such a blatant effort to use his presidential position to advance his personal and political interests, there should be an impeachment inquiry opened,” Clinton told CBS News.

“And I think, sadly, there are a number of grounds. But this one is incredibly troubling.” [She’s talking about the Ukraine fiasco for which there is no evidence yet.]

In the interview, Clinton was asked if she gets angry when President Trump says she should be “locked up.”

She replied disingenuously, “No, it doesn’t kill me, because I know he’s an illegitimate president. I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used, from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories … there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did.”

Clinton added, “It was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado.”

Coming up this #SundayMorning “It was like…losing to a corrupt human tornado.” Jane Pauley catches up with former First Lady Hillary Clinton and former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton about the book they co-authored, “The Book of Gutsy Women” https://t.co/pnSCfkDZAR pic.twitter.com/C1vSWQPabl — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) September 26, 2019

In general, there aren’t enough hyperbolic adjectives for the evil queen.

Hillary Clinton: "This occupant of the Oval Office poses a clear and present danger to our future, to our democracy." pic.twitter.com/3bSL9ivu2w — The Hill (@thehill) September 27, 2019

Remember when Hillary claimed the President wouldn’t accept the results of the election?



Hillary doesn’t accept any election results she doesn’t like.