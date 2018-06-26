Hillary Undermines Trump on Foreign Soil, Compares Him to Erdogan

Hillary Clinton has a new bogeyman to compare President Trump with – the dictator of Turkey. She doesn’t care if America fails as long as she destroys Donald Trump’s reputation and him. Her other attack was reserved for our electoral college.

She made her comments at Oxford. Her snide arrogance and contempt is tough to listen to.

The sore loser decries the fact that she lost although she won the popular vote. She won the popular vote thanks to California which is now like a foreign country.

“Populists can stay in power by mobilizing a fervent base. Now, there are many other lessons like this, she said, adding that she had ‘my personal experience with winning three million more votes but still losing.”

“And we will leave discussions of American Electoral College for another day,” the far-left statist said.

She quoted liberal/leftist academic Yascha Mounk, who studies democracy – not Constituttional Republics.

“But Mounk concludes by saying, ‘Turkey also shows that political and intellectual elites, both inside the country and around the world, persistently underestimate the threat which these kinds of leaders pose to the survival of democratic institutions,”’ Clinton said.

“We are in the midst of a global struggle,” Clinton said, “between liberal democracy and a rising tide of illiberalism.”

It’s actually a battle between statist globalists and nationalists. She represents the former.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won dictatorial powers this past week in a fiercely-fought election. He throws all opponents, journalists, professors into prison and is a thug.

In reality, globalist statist Hillary is closer to Erdogan than Trump could ever be. The President is trying to return us to sovereign nation status.

Donald Trump said recently we should go back to just sending foreigners who come here illegally back home without judges and courts making it impossible to deport. It is true that the open borders’ crowd have commandeered the process and it’s very hard to deport. The process is at least two years behind, illegals never show for the court hearings and disappear into the interior, and Democrats won’t allow any improvements to it.

The woman who wants to take away the electoral college suggested Trump will take away everyone’s’ due process. It’s actually the left doing that.

Here’s her due process spiel in her most irritating tone of voice: