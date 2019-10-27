Hillary wants to run again but her server probe isn’t over

Hillary is once again considering a run for the White House as several media outlets have reported. The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported that Clinton was considering a 2020 rematch against Trump after the State Department concluded this week there was “no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information” regarding Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.”

Alas, as Judicial Watch states, her server probe is not over, not by a long shot.

JW filed a (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Justice seeking draft copies of FBI charts containing information on potential “statutory violations” committed by Hillary Clinton in the former Secretary of State’s use of a non-secure, non-government email server to conduct government business.

They are also suing for the drafts of the FBI talking points used by disgraced former FBI Director James Comey in the July 2016 presser exonerating her after making her sound very guilty.

In February 2019, Judicial Watch uncovered DOJ records in a related lawsuit that include an email chain written three days after Comey’s press conference announcing that he would not recommend a prosecution of Clinton.

The special counsel to the FBI’s executive assistant director in charge of the National Security Branch wrote to Strzok and others that he was producing a “chart of the statutory violations considered during the investigation [of Clinton’s server], and the reasons for the recommendation not to prosecute…”

The chart and the talking points have not been released. JW wants them.

The infamous Comey presser of July 2016: