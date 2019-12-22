Hillary’s impeachment tour! Says the Founders warned us about Trump

Hillary Clinton, dressed in what looks like drapes out of 1970, said Nancy Pelosi did an extraordinary job on the “somber” impeachment day.

It was so somber, the Democrats were cheering. It’s what they have been asking for since 2016.

The failed presidential candidate made her comments while on a tour for her book, Gutsy Women, which is more like an impeachment-choose me as President tour.

Hillary said President Trump’s “actions” with Ukraine are “exactly what our founders warned us about.”

“I am one of those who watched this with deep concern because of the national security implications of what the articles address namely the president’s behavior with respect to Ukraine,” Pelosi said.

Actually, she is what our Founders warned us about with her corrupt handling of national security and her obstruction of justice with a hammer and BleachBit.

She is so dishonest, but, unfortunately for her, Donald J. Trump is still our President.

@HillaryClinton tonight: I thought Nancy Pelosi did a really extraordinary job. ❤️🇺🇸 (Watch until the end) pic.twitter.com/d6HDR2b6QK — diane-jefferson (@dianejeffersonc) December 19, 2019

HERE IS THE SOMBER NANCY DOING A ‘REALLY EXTRAORDINARY JOB’

Speaker Pelosi’s mind is one step behind Joe Biden’s mind. She has to hunt for the word ‘trial’ in this clip and says, ‘whatever you want to call it’ to give herself time to think of the word.

Amazing to me that thousands on the left including hundreds of blue checkmarks are claiming that Pelosi is of sound mind, and comes off “intelligent and strong” here: These people have no bottom. pic.twitter.com/FQBvpkLo82 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 22, 2019

And Donald J. Trump is still our President.