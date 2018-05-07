Hillary’s in NZ, Undermining Trump, Calling US Women Sexists

Hillary Clinton is in New Zealand undermining President Trump and complaining about all the people who cost her the election in 2016. High on her hit list, next to Jim Comey and the Russians, were sexist American women. She specifically said it’s true — at least in the U.S. — that women are sexist.

It seems Mrs. Clinton went over to New Zealand to meet with the new female Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. She had nothing nice to say about our President because trashing Trump is more important than country to Mrs. Clinton.

They “hit it off”, according to the Herald, referencing the failed presidential candidate and the successful PM of New Zealand. Their meeting started off with a breakfast yesterday. That was followed by a dinner later in the evening. After mocking the President in the morning, Mrs. Clinton shared her thoughts once again with a broader public. She demeaned so-called sexist American women and President Trump in a foreign country.

Hillary told the wildly supportive audience why she lost, condemning the “first reality TV candidate in our history”, adding “what happened is as much about the future as the past.”

Her time after the loss, she said, was spent with family and friends and reading mystery novels which she likes because “the bad guy usually gets it in the end.”

Complaining about sexism costing her the job, in part, she said women don’t like women when they campaign for themselves. Women in the U.S. like women as long as they are second to men.

Trump’s a Train Wreck

“This is so new,” Clinton said of Trump’s style of campaigning. “Part of our problem was this unprecedented reality TV campaign and him being the first reality TV candidate in our history. The media didn’t know how to cover him. It was like they were watching a car wreck or train wreck all the time they couldn’t take their eyes away, they didn’t know what to make of it.”

She quoted the “forever First Lady”, Michelle Obama who said women have “this crazy bar for each other.” Hillary quoted her saying, “Women are held to impossibly high standards”.

Right, Hillary, you are as corrupt as hell, but you were held to an “impossibly high standard.”

Clinton went through a litany of reasons she lost: Russians, Comey, women, the press, sexist American women, and Trump’s “reality TV campaign”.

Hillary claimed people like her until she wants to lead: “…But the minute a woman, at least in our country, stands up and says now ‘I’d like a chance to lead’, everything changes.”

Clinton said she would not challenge Trump in 2020, but believes now that the world knows who Trump is, someone could beat him.

“I mean I’m not going to run. But we now know a lot more about the kind of campaign he runs and the kind of candidate he is.”

Arden Said Hillary’s Visit Won’t Affect Relations with the US

At a press conference after the breakfast, Ardern said her meeting with Clinton would not affect New Zealand’s relationship with the Trump administration because it was not an official visit.

“When it comes to the visits of those who are not guests of the government I make sure that they are treated appropriately,” Ardern said. “It wasn’t a formal meeting, there was, therefore, no media,” she said.

Listen to this short clip from a most divisive politician: