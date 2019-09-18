Hillary’s out of the woods & in our hair again, claiming she really won in 2016

Bitter failure Hillary Clinton has once again figured out why she lost the election. And, of course, it has nothing to do with her. It was sexism and voter suppression of minorities and women. Mean Republicans wouldn’t let her voters vote.

FIRST, SOME BACKGROUND

Hillary thinks she really won and losing was not her fault, although it clearly was.

Her excuses for not winning include: Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, and Barack Obama cost her the election; the Russians and Julian Assange did it (she wants him droned); Jim Comey did it; she lost over ‘snookered‘ Trump voters; it was her staffers‘ fault; tabloids and fake news did it; and so much more.

What am I doing, I have a list of reasons Hillary lost according to Hillary:

The FBI Jim Comey The Russians Americans who colluded with the Russians Potential Trump campaign collusion with Russia Putin anti-American forces Low information voters Voter suppression Everyone who assumed she’d win Bad polling numbers Obama for winning two terms Obama for telling her not to take on Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders People wanting change Misogynists Suburban women The NY Times TV execs Cable news Netflix All media Fake news Democrats not making the right documentaries Facebook Twitter Wikileaks Content farms in Macedonia The Republican Party The Democratic Party Matt Lauer GOP donor Rebekah Mercer Donald Trump Justice Roberts Benghazi was merely a political football.

HER SPIEL AT GEORGE WASHINGTON U

The latest speech was given at George Washington University.

She bemoaned the [orderly, sane] removal of names from the voter rolls after they’ve been missing for years or were never eligible to vote to begin with. That somehow suppressed the votes. It did suppress the votes of dead people and ineligible voters.

Naturally, it’s all the fault of Republicans who hate women and people of color.

This woman is simply vile.

Comrade Clinton says “we stand at a crossroads.”

“This is one of those moments we stand at a crossroads of our own a crisis in democracy [we’re a Republic],” Clinton said. “Racists and white supremacist views are lifted up in the media and the White House. Hard fought-for civil rights are stripped back. Rule of law is being undermined, our norms and institutions are under assault. And that includes the single most important fight of our time — the fight to protect the right to vote.”

Clinton wants people to believe all Republicans are white supremacists. In the real world, there aren’t very many white supremacists. There are far more communists and socialists and they have taken over the Dem Party.

Clinton added that “we are witnessing a deliberate and ongoing effort to undermine the integrity of our elections and silence millions of Americans … particularly women, the elderly, and people of color. It’s no accident. It’s in service to their larger goals of obtaining and keeping power.”

SHE DOESN’T WANT VOTER ID LAWS, NOW WHY WOULDN’T SHE WANT VOTER ID?

She claimed Voter ID laws are aimed at suppressing minority voters. Meanwhile, proportionate to the population, people of color come out in greater numbers than whites.

“Voters faced intimidation and harassment. Voter ID requirements amounted to a modern-day poll tax. Voter ID requirements made up for the purpose of prevention of certain people to cast a vote that would be counted. There were fewer voting places, longer lines, and malfunctioning equipment in certain places.”

She thinks she’s the real president so she probably thinks Stacey Abrams is the real governor of Georgia. It was voter suppression in Georgia too — the people here illegally couldn’t vote, nor could the dead.

Without evidence, Hillary further claimed that in 2016, about 200,000 people in Wisconsin were turned away from the polls. Naturally, she didn’t mention that she lost Wisconsin because she didn’t bother to visit the state. Hillary took them for granted.

She’s a liar.

SHE HATES THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE

Then she said, “You can run the best campaign and have the best plans and get the nomination and win the popular vote and you can lose the Electoral College and therefore the election.”

Hillary wants to eliminate the Electoral College. She didn’t win that because most of her popular vote was in limited urban areas. Those are the only people she represents. Hillary didn’t win it, so she and her Dem comrades want it eliminated.

As far as the real reasons she lost, it’s because of her mishandling our national security, her constant lying, uranium deals, fake charitable foundations, and her horrible personality.