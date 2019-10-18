Hillary’s ultimate gaslighting! Says Trump’s trying to rig the 2020 election

While interviewing with David Plouffe on a ‘Campaign HQ’ podcast, Hillary made the claim that the President is trying to rig the 2020 election.

“Since it worked for them, why would they quit,” crazy Hillary said.

“There is this bizarre adulation Trump has for dictators and authoritarians. He dreams of being able to order people to do things and make them do it. He has no democratic instincts, really. I saw that when I was secretary of state and traveled to 112 countries. One of our big problems were people who got themselves elected and then became authoritarian. And then did everything they could to rig the elections, everything they could to make sure they could never be forced out of power. That is his game plan. That is what he is trying to achieve.”

Hillary appears to have lost her mind. It’s Democrats who are using impeachment as a means to destroy the President and influence the election. She’s gaslighting us.

With all the increasingly frightening behavior emanating from the White House, hear from the woman who should be there. Listen to @HillaryClinton unique perspective on impeachment, running against Trump and debates. https://t.co/vJngEtZRk5 pic.twitter.com/hG9BwkkqrK — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) October 17, 2019