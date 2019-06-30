“Peace is the prize,” ~ Donald Trump

President Trump became the first sitting U.S. President to step foot in North Korea. It is a historic moment. While Democrats attack the President for it, he’s doing it for the sake of peace. He’s trying a new approach. Instead of nuclear war, he’s looking for peace.

Social media has been especially hard on the President for ‘getting along’ with a dictator, but the world is full of dictators. It’s the way of the world.

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim met for about 50 minutes in the Freedom House [how Orwellian].

The moment President Trump meets Chairman Kim at the DMZ and becomes the first sitting President to enter North Korea: pic.twitter.com/VwqGAEmmxz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 30, 2019

President Donald Trump’s historic first steps into North Korea across the DMZ sparked a scuffle between reporters and North Korean security guards, with officials shoving and trying to block the press.

Reportedly toughed up in the fracas was incoming Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who might have ended up with bruises according to various media reports. That doesn’t seem like the most reliable reporting. Our media isn’t always accurate.

According to reports, the new press secretary was reportedly pushing back against the North Korean guards as she tried to create a path for members of the White House press corps to position themselves to cover the historic moment between Trump and Kim.

North Korean guards felt the U.S. reporters were getting too close.

The jostling grew especially intense as reporters tried to enter a room inside the Freedom House on the southern side of Panmunjom where Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un were meeting after exchanging initial handshakes on the border, the AP reported.

North Korean guards allegedly tried to physically prevent members of the U.S. press pool from entering the room, pushing and shoving, and the Secret Service stepped in to intervene.

You can hear the scuffle and see some of it on this next video. Ms. Girsham can be heard saying, “move, move,” to reporters as she cleared a path for them.

This is how North Korean guards always react and it’s how our media always reacts. The video only tells part of the story. It was worse in the oddly-named Freedom House.

AP photographer Susie Walsh did a lot of screaming.

To add to madcap day at DMZ, the North Korean security was a little overzealous, at times trying to block US reporters’ view. New WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham threw herself into it to make sure the US TV camera got into House of Freedom, and it came to body blows. pic.twitter.com/LYWhbJFkF5 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 30, 2019

This is important to note. The Press Secretary was trying to maximize coverage for American reporters. This is an indication she cares about journalists having access to cover the actions of the President. — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) June 30, 2019