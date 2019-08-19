History Ignoramus Geraldo Rivera Claims Israel Is Occupying Palestine

Reps. Tlaib’s and Omar’s constant lying about Palestine, which they do in hopes of destroying Israel, is having an effect. Fox News’ commentator Geraldo Rivera now thinks Israel is occupying Palestine, a land, not a nation, where many Jews lived before it became Israel. Jews living in ‘Palestine’ were called Palestinians.

Rivera tweeted, “Those attacking @RashidaTlaib (& @IlhanMN ) for their stance on Israel are in denial,” Rivera tweeted. “Israel is occupying Palestinian land. No spinning or propagandizing or mythologizing or rationalizing is going to change that ugly fact.”

ANCIENT HISTORY

“The Jews have held that land 5 separate times historically. the first ended in 586 BCE the second in 70 CE. The third was under Bar Kochba concluded in 135 CE, 4th was in the 1600s under the Turks. 5th is the current state of Israel established in 1948,” as one Twitter user said correctly.

In 135 C.E., Romans punished the Jews for their uprisings by changing the name of their land, Judea, to Palaestina. But, it was called the Holy Land or Outremer by the Holy Roman Empire. It was never officially Palestine.

In 1695, “Most of the land was empty, desolate, and the inhabitants few in number and mostly concentrated in the towns of Jerusalem, Acco, Tzfat, Jaffa, Tiberius and Gaza. Most of the inhabitants were Jews and the rest Christians. There were few Muslims, mostly nomad Bedouins. … In the Galilee capital, Nazareth, lived approximately 700 Christians and in Jerusalem approximately 5000 people, mostly Jews and some Christians. … In Gaza for example, lived approximately 550 people, 50 percent Jews and the rest mostly Christians.”

RECENT HISTORY

The League of Nations brought back the title Palestine for the area, once it divided the Ottoman Empire under the Sykes-Picot Treaty.

Twenty-six years later, when the UN divided what was left of Palestine into two states, they called for the formation of Jewish Palestinian and Arab Palestinian states. That’s right, according to the original UN partition Israel is a Palestinian state. Between the Israeli/Arab armistice in 1949 and the Six-Day War in 1967, there was no demand for a Palestinian State in the Egyptian-controlled Gaza and Jordanian-controlled West Bank.

UN Resolution 181 called for dividing Palestine into Independent Arab and Jewish, States in 1947 and that was the day the Arab world declared war on the Jewish state.

The Arabs who lived there were Syrians, Egyptians, Jordanians, Lebanese, Bedouins, Saudis. There was no Palestine until Yasser Arafat helped invent it in the 1940s. In 1952, he found the Fatah Movement (Palestinian National Liberation Movement).

In 1964, Arafat created a new organization to reaffirm his aspirations and his people to possess an autonomous state in the face of the territorial ambitions of Israel and their Arab neighbors. As a result, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) was created, supported by the President of Egypt, Gamal Abdel Nasser.

Thus began the so-called nation of Palestine.

Prior to that, no Palestinian people can be found in history.

In 1982, Israel was invaded and by 1988, the areas occupied by Israel in 1967 were proclaimed by the PLO as an independent Palestinian state.

In 1993, Arafat declared that the borders don’t matter:

“The question of borders doesn’t interest us… From the Arab standpoint, we mustn’t talk about borders. Palestine is nothing but a drop in an enormous ocean. Our nation is the Arabic nation that stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea and beyond it…The P.L.O. is fighting Israel in the name of Pan-Arabism. What you call “Jordan” is nothing more than Palestine.”

It is also true that the Middle East was Christian but Islamists tortured, killed, chased them out.

Rivera never complains about Hamas, the Palestinian terrorists.

Geraldo thinks Yasser was George Washington. He’s an apologist for terrorists.