Hit-and-run illegal kills mother of 3 Christmas Eve is freed Christmas Day

New York State law now allows accused criminals to be freed from prison the same day they are arrested for violent crimes. Under that law, an illegal alien, who ran over a legal Haitian immigrant and left her dying on a Stony Point road on Christmas Eve, was freed on Christmas Day. The Democrats say this is a non-violent crime.

The hit-and-run killer, Jorge Flores-Villalba, 27-years-old, according to Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, was arrested in Long Island after he allegedly admitted to hitting and killing the mother of three Marie “Rosie” Osai, age 35 years.

“I was driving and I did strike a person,” Flores-Villalba allegedly told law enforcement officials. “I didn’t call the police. I was afraid because I don’t have a license.”

What BS that is.

He was fleeing the scene at the time he was caught and then freed without bail in less than 24 hours.

Villalba is probably in the wind.

BAIL REFORM, A TRAVESTY

The new bail reform law rammed through by New York Democrats and signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, requires that suspects charged with “non-violent” crimes be allowed to remain free prior to their trial and will not have to post bail.

Killing a woman with a car is a non-violent crime according to New York Democrats. Do we know if he was drunk? He was speeding.

Grass Roots Latinos were outraged and said so in a Facebook statement, writing, “Marie “Rosie” Osai, a mother of 3 who migrated to the U.S. legally, was crossing the street in upstate New York, when an illegal alien came barrelling down the road, crushed her like a grape, and left the scene.

“Released, no bail, with a ticket to return to court in a week because of repulsive, disgusting, clueless, liberal lawmakers. They consider it a non-violent crime, which now in New York, doesn’t require bail!!”

NOT VIOLENT

The officials say “critics are fearmongering.” The courts can use electronic monitoring. Do they realize how easy it is to take those off??? Do they understand what ‘violent’ means? It will encourage criminals, and sends a terrible message.

Watch: