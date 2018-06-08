Hogg Prepares to Relaunch Publix Die-Ins Over Something They Didn’t Do

Parkland student extremist David Hogg, who took a year off from college to go on a national bus tour to get out the leftist vote, has a new hashtag campaign and might be planning a second run at damaging Publix image.

After mopping up the floors of Florida grocery stores with his body, Hogg is back on a twitter tirade that only his mother and Michael Bloomberg could love. He’s quite lyrical in a drama queen sort of way:

“The sound of gunfire echoes everywhere,” Hogg tweeted. “You hear it in our cities, towns, and it brings grief to our Native American friends, too. But you know what’s louder? The sound of all of YOU demanding change. use #YOUniversallyTriggered to speak for your right to live and be safe.”

He admits he’s triggered at least. He should get help for that.

The responses were somewhat mixed and some responded negatively to his using Native Americans for his political ends. His responses are ignorant. For instance, he kept calling the AR-15 a military weapon, which it’s not. No self-respecting soldier would be waving an AR-15 around at the enemy.

This latest Hogg campaign might switch back to Publix however. The tyrannical teen found out a lobbying group that receives almost all of its funding from Publix is actively supporting a self-described “proud NRA sellout” and Florida governor candidate Adam Putnam.

Publix should never have fed the beast. It’s not even true and Hogg’s got people boycotting the store.

TYRANNICAL HOGG THREATENS PUBLIX FOR SOMETHING THEY DIDN’T DO

Do we need to have another die in? @Publix ? https://t.co/4mGQfo1Yoh — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 9, 2018

The youth don’t know much and are happy to become fascists but there was the occasional sane voice like Joe’s, an older guy.

Sorry corporations are free to do what ever they want with their money. You don’t have that right to demand them not to — Joe (@Joe_Begin1980) June 9, 2018

The only problem with the irresponsible Hogg’s renewed attack on Publix is they stopped funding the group. Publix said they wouldn’t fund political organizations any longer and they haven’t. The article he links to explains they haven’t given additional money, it’s simply money the lobbying group has on hand.

Hogg can’t get his facts straight. You think he’d at least read the article he is promoting.