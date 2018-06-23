Hogg Spotted in NYC with Armed Guards

Media hog and poster boy for attacking gun rights in America, David Hogg, strolled through New York City this week flanked by armed guards. He didn’t deny it when Twitter users called him out for hypocrisy.

Nothing new for a Democrat to be hypocritical, but Hogg obviously thinks he’s one of the elite who is entitled to armed protection.

Twitter users on both sides hurled comments although most were anti-Hogg. Hogg’s response was they should read his book and they would see he is not anti-Second Amendment.

That is almost too absurd to respond to but we will anyway.

Hogg said this about law-abiding gun owning members of the NRA: “They’re pathetic f***ers that want to keep killing our children.”

“They could have blood from children splattered all over their faces and they wouldn’t take action because they all still see those dollar signs,” he said.

His former classmate Kyle Kashuv asked why he would “need armed guards in blue NYC”. Good question. With all our gun laws here in New York City and our Communist mayor, why would he need armed guards?

Why does the anti-gun dude need armed guards in blue NYC? https://t.co/dtHaM504e2 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 23, 2018

RELATED STORY ABOUT HOGG’S BOOK