Hogg’s back! Says past US genocide & white men are causes of mass shootings

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting ‘survivor’ turned hard-left agitator, David Hogg was on MSNBC’s Chris Hayes to cast blame for the mass shootings. He’s left childhood, sort of, but he is just as inaccurate as ever.

According to Hogg, the blame for mass shootings today lies with white men who don’t know how to be real men, Republicans, white supremacists, the NRA, U.S. genocide and Wounded Knee.

Hogg says the U.S. “history of white supremacy” in America is the cause of today’s gun violence. He stupidly pointed to the “Battle of Wounded Knee” in 1890 as backup for his false claim.

MASS SHOOTINGS RESULT FROM WHITE SUPREMACY & A ONCE GENOCIDAL US

Hard-left activist David Hogg says America is violent because of “our history of white supremacy” and because the U.S. government was “genocidal” and committed “indigenous mass shootings” Hogg says it’s “OK to hate the injustice” and “oppression” America was founded on.

Apparently, he never heard about all the murders of settlers.

VIRTUE-SIGNALING SELF-HATING WHITE ‘MAN’

The commie activist Hogg said, “White people feel that it is more American to pick up a gun because you are afraid of what you don’t know than it is to actually explore what you don’t know … because I would personally argue that peace is patriotic.”

He’s a virtue-signaling communist who has learned his U.S. history from Howard Zinn.

He’s full of soundbites and nonsense.

HE CALLED THE REPUBLICANS AND THE NRA KILLERS

During his appearance, Hogg blamed the National Rifle Association and pro-Second Amendment politicians for mass shootings. Hogg believes pro-gun advocates’ are covering up mass shootings by saying there’s a problem with mental health in our nation.

“There’s stigmatization of mental health and what doesn’t help that is when NRA-backed politicians go out and use mental health as a talking point, when they don’t want to say, when essentially they’re racially profiling white mass shooters and saying, ‘Oh, they weren’t a criminal. They weren’t a terrorist. They weren’t illegal. They were mentally ill. Oh, what could have possibly caused this?'” Hogg explained. “And that’s not helpful at all because if we’re only talking about mental health after someone picks up a gun and does something horrible, we’re only stigmatizing it more.”

He thinks mental health is a talking point as if these mass shooters aren’t abnormal and many very seriously mentally ill, like the Dayton and Odessa killers.

WHITE MEN WHO DON’T KNOW HOW TO BE REAL MEN

According to wimpy Hogg, we need to talk about what it “really means to be a man.”

“Men are taking disproportionality by suicides, predominantly in rural and suburban areas. The real strength in being a man is having the courage to actually talk about what’s affecting you and not bottling it up in the first place,” Hogg said.

Thanks for that Hogg, but we prefer real men to tell men how to be men.

What the know-it-all know-nothing doesn’t realize is the two biggest factors in recent shootings are mental health and government errors in allowing the gun purchases.

The killer at Parkland, Hogg’s own school at the time, was seriously mentally ill and many people fell down on the job from the school authorities to the sheriffs to the FBI to the community social welfare agencies.

Talking about the issues with our mental health system and the lack of law enforcement actually enforcing laws is necessary. They are core problems, not talking points.

WATCH: @davidhogg111 on the stigmatization of mental health: “If we’re only talking about mental health after someone picks up a gun and does something horrible, we’re only stigmatizing it more.“ #inners pic.twitter.com/T5DV0bavVz — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) September 7, 2019

SOME OF WHAT HOGG DOESN’T KNOW

The Thousand Oaks killer was carrying out a grudge. In Alexandria, the GOP baseball field shooter hated Republicans. A mass murdering son of a Hollywood director used a gun and a car to kill people. He was mentally ill.

The Odessa killer appeared deranged and obtained his gun illegally. The Dayton killer who killed his own sister appeared to be very mentally ill.

Sandy Hook was the work of a mentally ill man who got his incompetent mother’s guns illegally. The Charleston church killer was not supposed to have a gun. The authorities fell down on the job.

San Bernardino was an Islamic attack. The Orlando killer had pledged allegiance to ISIS and the 49 dead were LGBTs.

The shooter of Gabby Giffords and the Aurora killer were seriously mentally ill. The Washington Navy Yard shooter was mentally ill.