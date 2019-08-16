Homeless Man Attacks Woman in Cali, Is Promptly Released, No Bail, No Monitoring Device

A woman in LA who lives on the Embarcadero fought with a homeless man as she was about to enter her condo complex. The Embarcadero residents have been fighting the officials who want more homeless along the waterfront. They don’t want them, but the rest of us who can’t afford to live there don’t want to be in danger either.

Paneez Kosarianfard was assaulted by 25-year-old Austin James Vincent who was trying to save her from robots as he pulled her to the ground.

“At first, he was trying to tell me that he was trying to save my life,” Kosarianfard told KRON-TV.

“He asked me to open the door so he could go and kill our concierge or front desk lady and earn my trust,” she said, explaining that he claimed everyone was a robot and he had to save people on earth.

She gripped the doors and screamed for help. A person at the desk tried to help her.

The person at the desk said it took police nearly 30 minutes to arrive.

Vincent was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges of false imprisonment, battery, and attempted robbery. And he’s NOW OUT!

Kosarian said she has nerve damage and bruising on her hands and arm, but is happy to be alive.

Watch (except for people who might be disturbed by a woman fighting off an attacker):

The woman spoke out:

As we said, he’s out of jail — no bail, no monitoring device.

The man arrested in the Monday morning attack of a woman outside her condominium building in San Francisco’s Embarcadero was released from custody without bail and without a monitoring device. https://t.co/IwS5dEHaFv pic.twitter.com/KiQc6RcLe9 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) August 16, 2019

Do we think he is going to show up for the court hearing tomorrow? #savesf #ChristineVanAken https://t.co/ctkuTCDDLG — Paneez Kosarianfard (@paneezkosarian) August 16, 2019

@GavinNewsom Please watch this video of me getting attacked at my front door less than 72-hrs ago. The man who attacked me was released this morning because the judge, Christine Van Aken believes that this man is not a danger to our community. PLEASE SAVE OUR CITY!! #savesf pic.twitter.com/XGzmtSLQpP — Paneez Kosarianfard (@paneezkosarian) August 15, 2019