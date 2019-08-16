Homeless Man Attacks Woman in LA, Is Promptly Released, No Bail, No Monitoring Device

S.Noble
A woman in LA who lives on the Embarcadero fought with a homeless man as she was about to enter her condo complex. The Embarcadero residents have been fighting the officials who want more homeless along the waterfront. They don’t want them, but the rest of us who can’t afford to live there don’t want to be in danger either.

Paneez Kosarianfard was assaulted by 25-year-old Austin James Vincent who was trying to save her from robots as he pulled her to the ground.

James Vincent

“At first, he was trying to tell me that he was trying to save my life,” Kosarianfard told KRON-TV.

“He asked me to open the door so he could go and kill our concierge or front desk lady and earn my trust,” she said, explaining that he claimed everyone was a robot and he had to save people on earth.

She gripped the doors and screamed for help. A person at the desk tried to help her.

The person at the desk said it took police nearly 30 minutes to arrive.

Vincent was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges of false imprisonment, battery, and attempted robbery. And he’s NOW OUT!

Kosarian said she has nerve damage and bruising on her hands and arm, but is happy to be alive.

Watch (except for people who might be disturbed by a woman fighting off an attacker):

The woman spoke out:

As we said, he’s out of jail — no bail, no monitoring device.

