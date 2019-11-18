Hong Kong is on fire! Siege at Poly U

Protesters in Hong Kong have said they would rather die than submit to Beijing. That just might happen. Police are threatening to use live bullets and fire into the crowds of protesters. Bullets have been described as the “minimum force” they are considering. This could end up as another Tiananmen Square.

Hong Kong is also in a recession because of protests and the trade war.

SIEGE AT POLY U

The campus of Polytechnic University was under siege over the weekend. Police will not let anyone escape or any support to enter. Fires and blockades have been set by protesters and Molotov cocktails and bows and arrows have been used by demonstrators to hold back advancing police in armored vehicles.

In this next clip, police appear to advance and retreat, possibly to exhaust the students’ supply of Molotov cocktails and arrows. They have been shooting at police with arrows.

They are gun-free in Hong Kong.

Incredible video of Hong Kong protestors repelling security vehicles with Molotov cocktails. pic.twitter.com/pZ0mwnKTW1 — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) November 17, 2019

Dozens escaped. It’s not clear if students will be allowed to leave without being arrested. About 200 are still in the building according to the Hong Kong Free Press.

VIDEO: 🇭🇰 Dozens of #HongKong protesters escaped a two-day police siege at the #PolytechnicUniversity campus by shimmying down a rope from a bridge to awaiting motorbikes following a renewed warning by Beijing of a possible intervention to end the crisis in the city pic.twitter.com/2NyR0D7v1T — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 18, 2019

As soon as one protest is put down, another rises up somewhere else.

Despite police having repulsed the protests in Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok, fresh protests have reportedly erupted in Hung Hom.#HongKong pic.twitter.com/pxRkhzdbvW — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) November 18, 2019

POLICE THREATEN TO SHOOT THEM

Protesters have fired arrows and used catapults to hurl petrol bombs at police who deployed tear gas and water cannon.

“Police superintendent Louis Lau said that live rounds could be utilized as a ‘necessary minimum force’ against protesters,” The Hill reported.

The Times reported that police at this point are still being held off:

Early Monday, the police tried storming the campus at the main entrance and made some arrests. But the occupiers fought back with dozens of firebombs and set barricades ablaze, forcing the police to retreat.

As day broke, the occupiers and the police were still locked in the standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University that began Saturday night, and smoke billowed from the grounds. Some protesters on Monday morning raced for the exits, only to be met with volleys of tear gas.

It’s five in the morning and police have started it up again. The siege of Poly U continues #HongKong pic.twitter.com/FyP9SwBcTf — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) November 17, 2019

Brutal beating:

The head of a arrested protester was kicked like a football by riot polices. They are just out of control.#PolyU#HongKong#PoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/WGWArrHOf1 — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 😷 (@nathanlawkc) November 17, 2019

Up to 88% of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents have been exposed to tear gas fired at protesters by police pic.twitter.com/8i4jbS6Gbg — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) November 18, 2019

HONG KONG IS ON FIRE

#HongKong protesters threw petrol bombs towards themselves again. pic.twitter.com/h8sBcvjGxF — Liam Stone石立安 (@liamstone_19) November 18, 2019

HongKong protesters set one car on fire. pic.twitter.com/NHdwAyiqXB — Liam Stone石立安 (@liamstone_19) November 18, 2019