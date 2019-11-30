Hong Kong thanks the USA while American libs demand socialism

This past week, President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights bill despite threats from China. While he was concerned about the tariff war, he put freedom first. Hong Kong celebrated in a grand way, thanking the President and the USA.

They might not know that half our country wants to sell us into communistic slavery. Here in the US, liberals/Democrats protest waving communist flags and demanding socialism/communism.

This is beautiful:

BEAUTIFUL: Hong Kong protestors sing American National Anthem as a gesture of thanks for @realDonaldTrump signing bills into law yesterday that back the protestors pic.twitter.com/bfkRAVzK4Q — Roz al Ghul ☀️ (@PolitiKurd) November 28, 2019

They really like Trump Rocky:

Hong Kong protesters wave Trump-Rocky photos at rally https://t.co/yuvPr84CyK pic.twitter.com/fNVi27GjxF — The Hill (@thehill) November 29, 2019

“A hideous ecstasy of fear and vindictiveness, a desire to kill, to torture, to smash faces in with a sledge hammer, seemed to flow through the whole group of people … turning one even against one’s will like an electric current, turning one even against one’s will into a grimacing, screaming lunatic.” ~ George Orwell, 1984

And then there is Portland:

Violent Leftists yell ‘F*** your flag!’ in Portland as they burn Ole Glory. I guess their “flag” is the Communist flag. Be sure to vote Republican November 6th, Patriots pic.twitter.com/uEH6ndAN4X — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) October 15, 2018

And West Point:

In other news that is alarming, why are they building a crematorium in China, so close to Hong Kong?

11/30

Endless police reinforcement on their way to Maomin, a small town 340km from #HongKong .

Because thousands of local villagers protested against the government’s plan of building a crematorium.

Why build a crematorium now?

And so close to Hong Kong?#HongKongProstests pic.twitter.com/NCCPYlPU8D — Himalaya Global (@HGW45599518) November 30, 2019

Yes protests do happen in China too. 🇨🇳 The first graf of this article could have been mistaken for the #HongKongProtests. Until you see the word crematorium. People feel “cheated” by their local government. It’s just 100km away from #HongKong. https://t.co/lSLJnL76Wq — Ramy Inocencio 英若明 (@RamyInocencio) November 30, 2019