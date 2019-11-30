Hong Kong thanks the USA while American libs demand socialism

This past week, President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights bill despite threats from China. While he was concerned about the tariff war, he put freedom first. Hong Kong celebrated in a grand way, thanking the President and the USA.

They might not know that half our country wants to sell us into communistic slavery. Here in the US, liberals/Democrats protest waving communist flags and demanding socialism/communism.

This is beautiful:

They really like Trump Rocky:

“A hideous ecstasy of fear and vindictiveness, a desire to kill, to torture, to smash faces in with a sledge hammer, seemed to flow through the whole group of people … turning one even against one’s will like an electric current, turning one even against one’s will into a grimacing, screaming lunatic.”

~ George Orwell, 1984

And then there is Portland:

And West Point:
Spenser Rapone

In other news that is alarming, why are they building a crematorium in China, so close to Hong Kong?

