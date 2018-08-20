Honor Killings Come to the USA~James Woods Addresses It

A Social Security scammer went on to murder two people, possibly a third, to restore his ‘honor’. Taxpayers are funding his defense.

Woods wrote, “Comes to America, goes to federal prison for scamming the Social Security Administration, gets out, kills two people. For “honor.” Now we get to pay a fortune for him to appeal his death sentence until he dies of old age.”

Comes to America, goes to federal prison for scamming the Social Security Administration, gets out, kills two people. For “honor.” Now we get to pay a fortune for him to appeal his death sentence until he dies of old age. https://t.co/Dqg0NuScPh — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 14, 2018

What Woods doesn’t know is the robustly-vetted immigrant, Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan. already killed one son-in-law.

A person like this should be stripped of citizenship and sent back to his native home.

Fixing the immigration system can’t include open borders, abolishing ICE, and giving full amnesty as Democrats want.

HONOR KILLINGS COME TO AMERICA

The media is calling the killer a Texas father but he planned to kill his daughter and once killed another son-in-law but escaped punishment.

This time around he slaughtered his daughter’s best friend and her husband [in 2012] out of ‘honor’. The son-in-law, Coty Beavers was an American Christian and his daughter converted to Christianity to marry him. Irsan had to restore the family’s honor, he said.

The friend, Gelareh Bagherzadeh, an Iranian women’s activist, encouraged the marriage so she had to die also.

Irsan is said to have previously killed another son-in-law, but was not convicted as he successfully argued that he did so in self-defense.

Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan came to the U.S. from Jordan and thanked America by scamming Social Security. He was sentenced to federal prison in 2015.

During the honor killing trial, he presented himself as a devoted father — he has 12 children.

Irsan tried to pretend he wasn’t involved in the murders. The defense didn’t work and he was convicted in Houston. He is now awaiting sentencing.

The son is awaiting trial and the mother copped a plea to kidnapping. Irsan dragged them into the murders.