Hope Hicks’ Attorney Responds to Nadler’s Demands She Testify Again

Early Thursday, Judge William Pauley III, a Clinton appointee, unsealed documents in the Trump ‘hush money’ probe as federal prosecutors concluded the investigation.

The unsealed documents show Donald Trump discussing the “the need to prevent” porn star Stormy Daniels from going public with her story of an alleged extramarital affair with Trump. This was just days after the “Access Hollywood” tape was released.

In October of 2016, a series of phone calls were made between Donald Trump, Michael Cohen and Hope Hicks, Trump’s then-campaign press secretary although the content of their conversations was not described by the FBI agent.

Federal prosecutors said Hope Hicks will not be charged nor will anyone else be charged in this case brought by the Southern District of New York, but Nadler decided to continue to harass Hicks.

Last month in her testimony, Hope Hicks denied being present during conversations with Michael Cohen and Donald Trump about porn star Stormy. She allegedly said she did not have direct knowledge of the 'hush payment' to Stormy.

Nadler said in a letter addressed to Hope Hicks on Thursday that her testimony last month "appears to be inconsistent with evidence unsealed this morning." He is demanding she come back to "clarify" her testimony.

“We write regarding your testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on June 19, 2019, which appears to be inconsistent with evidence unsealed this morning by a federal judge in New York. As I reminded you at the outset of your interview, anything other than complete candor can have very serious consequences,” Nadler said in his letter.

“Accordingly, I would expect you to clarify this matter before the Committee in very short order — but no later than August 15, 2019,” he said.

HICK’S ATTORNEY SAYS SHE TOLD THE TRUTH

Hicks’ attorney, Robert Trout, issued a statement Friday contradicting Nadler’s suggestion that his client lied under oath. He said Hicks stands by what she told the Democrat-led [witch hunt] committee.

“Reports claiming that Ms. Hicks was involved in conversations about ‘hush money’ payments on October 8, 2016, or knew that payments were being discussed, are simply wrong,” Trout said.

“Ms. Hicks stands by her truthful testimony that she first became aware of this issue in early November 2016, as the result of press inquiries, and she will be responding formally to Chairman Nadler’s letter as requested.”

