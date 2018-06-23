Hope Tom Arnold Isn’t Using Substances Again, Disney and ABC Too

Tom Arnold beat his drug and alcohol addiction and we hope he’s not had a relapse based on the nonsense he’s spreading around. Hopefully, he’s just a nut. Arnold recently met Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen in a lobby and then rushed to the mics to tell the world a delusional story about what they were working on together.

Arnold knows Cohen like I knew Robin Williams who once made good-natured fun of me outside a hotel in Ireland. After I noticed Mr. Williams and started jumping up and down waving at him, he started jumping up and down too while waving.

Arnold described an immediate, bizarre bond they formed, adding that Cohen shared some Trump secrets. The has-been actor also said Cohen gave him unreleased and damaging recordings of the President.

They would soon spend a weekend together, Arnold claimed. He added they will trash talk Trump and Cohen will appear on his upcoming Vice News show, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes.”

In a single tweet, Michael Cohen dashed his hopes of extending the crazed soundbite.

Appreciate @TomArnold kind words about me as a great father, husband and friend. This was a chance, public encounter in the hotel lobby where he asked for a selfie. Not spending the weekend together, did not discuss being on his show nor did we discuss @POTUS. #done #ridiculous — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) June 23, 2018

No less insane are Disney and ABC who think they can revive Roseanne without Roseanne and the main attraction, her Trump-supporting character.

The traitors who watched, and in some cases, trashed Roseanne on her way down, pleaded for the show to continue. Roseanne allowed it by giving up her rights to this one show. It will be called ‘The Connors’.

The show will air this Fall. The cowards at ABC and the cowardly cast Roseanne made famous, have shown what they are and it won’t help their show’s popularity.

The vile comments from Samantha “C” Bee, Kathy “headless president” Griffin, crazy Keith Olberman, liar Joy Reid go rewarded. Roseanne tells a bad joke, explains, apologizes, and she is destroyed.

Only the right is punished. The fascists of the left can say or do anything they want.

Democrats are allowing these totalitarians to take over their party so they can win at all costs. The totalitarians are taking over our culture and our Bill of Rights. But the craven cowards won’t take a stand against this real injustice.

Their buzzword, Marxist social justice, is the opposite of what it appears to be — it is injustice.

The Disney-owned network will allow the show to move forward with the orginal cast, creators, and crew, sans Roseanne. Are they on drugs?

There will be 10 episodes. and they will look at life in a way they never have before according to ABC. BORING!

Get your barf bag ready for a statement from the stars of this Titanic-style return.

Betrayers Gilbert, Goodman, Goranson, and Fishman said the following in a statement:

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

Oh give me a break. These phonies care about working-class families only in so far as they can make money and gain fame off them.

ABC, Disney, are you on something or are you buying into this fairy tale? Who knows, it might work if they are as nasty as Joy Reid or Samantha C.