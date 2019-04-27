HORRIBLE! Lunatic shoots innocent Passover celebrants in California

One person has been killed and about four are in the hospital. Children are among the injured. The Daily Beast reporter Yashar Ali said the shooter is in custody. There are no other suspects.

According to early reports, deputies responded to Chabad of Poway just before 11:30 am PST after reports of a man with a gun and a shooting that was underway. There are multiple injuries, at least four victims.

The Chabad Synagogue had a Passover celebration this morning.

Hospital says it’s treating four people injured in a synagogue shooting near San Diego but their conditions are unclear. https://t.co/jxEq1TjM4J — The Associated Press (@AP) April 27, 2019

A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a reported shooting at a synagogue in the city of Poway, California, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. https://t.co/ipGf6FPcYe pic.twitter.com/XMvJ6d6Mig — CNN (@CNN) April 27, 2019

There are reports of a manifesto by an anti-Semite but we won’t paste it until we have confirmation.

STOP ANTI-SEMITISM

This is a cartoon the NY Times printed in their paper edition, for which they have since apologized.

With the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue today, remember that The New York Times promoted anti-Semitism this week and refused to apologize for it. pic.twitter.com/GFhiTKr4hZ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 27, 2019

A man is in custody following a synagogue shooting in Poway, California. You can thank the congressmen and women who are responsible for promoting an anti-semitic narrative in the USA and around the world. https://t.co/yZL6cl1HTu — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) April 27, 2019