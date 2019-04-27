HORRIBLE! Lunatic shoots innocent Passover celebrants in California

S.Noble
One person has been killed and about four are in the hospital. Children are among the injured. The Daily Beast reporter Yashar Ali said the shooter is in custody. There are no other suspects.

According to early reports, deputies responded to Chabad of Poway just before 11:30 am PST after reports of a man with a gun and a shooting that was underway. There are multiple injuries, at least four victims.

The Chabad Synagogue had a Passover celebration this morning.

There are reports of a manifesto by an anti-Semite but we won’t paste it until we have confirmation.

STOP ANTI-SEMITISM

This is a cartoon the NY Times printed in their paper edition, for which they have since apologized.

