Horrible! Socialists in Congress accuse US of committing “atrocities”

By
S.Noble
-
0

Rep. Underwood, who couldn’t pass a test to become a nurse, found her niche in Congress. She is another deceitful socialist who accused the U.S. this week of deliberately killing children at the border. That was followed up by Ilhan Omar accusing law enforcement of “atrocities.” AOC, a blooming idiot, backed them up, followed by support from Rashida Tlaib.

These people are a disgrace and they are destroying any decency left in Congress.

Ilhan Omar
OMAR SAYS THE US IS COMMITTING ATROCITIES

On Thursday, Rep. Ilhan Omar stood on the House floor and accused the United States and our brave men and women of the Border Patrol of committing atrocities. She knows she is lying but Democrats don’t seem to know or care. Perhaps it’s okay with them because it suits their purpose.

Omar was responding to an accusation by Lauren Underwood that we are killing children. Meanwhile, they say nothing about the renting of infants and children by cartels, or the rape of women and children on the trip to the US. They care nothing about the influx of criminals and drugs.

AOC

Idiot AOC is backing Underwood.

AOC and Omar are supporting the provably false accusations made by Underwood on Wednesday.

UNDERWOOD CLAIMS THE US IS DELIBERATELY KILLING CHILDREN
Lauren Underwood

Underwood won’t push for more services but she will lie and attack the innocent border chief at a hearing, pretending all the while that Congress is more than willing to provide resources. She accused our administration of willfully killing children.

Rep. Lauren Underwood called the deaths if the children in border patrol custody the logical result of “a policy choice being made on purpose by this administration,” an assertion that Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan disputed as “an appalling accusation.”

This fool Underwood failed her nurse’s exam. She couldn’t pass.

TLAIB ALSO BACKED UP THE VICIOUS ACCUSATIONS
Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib added her lousy two cents.

OMAR WAS ON A ROLL THIS PAST WEEK

On Wednesday, the radical socialist Islamist Omar alleged American Christians are hypocrites and don’t really care about the unborn. It’s Omar and her fellow leftists who don’t care about the unborn — obviously.

She’s gaslighting and it’s very frustrating because so many on the left want to believe it and will believe it.

Imam Mohamad Tawhidi somewhat explains what some of them are doing:

Leave a Reply