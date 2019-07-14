As a matter of course, race hustler Al Sharpton has anti-American guests on his show ‘Politics Nation,’ but Ilhan Omar takes the prize. She was on today dishonestly tearing the USA apart.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-M inn) is a disgrace. She hates this country and calls it the ‘mouth of the shark’ in the clip below. Also in this clip, she claims falsely that illegal aliens are faced with a more dangerous situation in the ‘mouth of the shark’ than in their home country. Fine, send them home. They won’t be separated from family if they go home.

These Democrats are insane. This is the woman they promote? She’s a most ungrateful refugee.

According to her, detaining the illegal aliens is abusive and a crisis. The hate-America refugee told Al:

“Well, thank you Al for having me. You know I think back to this famous poem from by Warson Shire, she says, “No one leaves for the mouth of the shark unless the mouth of the shark is safer than home.” And so we have heard in the testimonies from my colleagues that some of these people now who have fled are actually being faced with the more dangerous mouth of the shark. People are being stripped of their dignity. They are being caged, some of them children.”

Those are fences and they were Barack Obama’s idea.

Minnesota Rep. Ilahn Omar joins me on #PoliticsNation. pic.twitter.com/OHNQBSrwoS — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 13, 2019

She compared the USA unfavorably to Kenya over how we care for the people from “neighboring countries.”

The “neighboring countries” include Central America, South America, the Congo, Pakistan, Russia, China and on an on. That’s hardly “neighboring.”

Omar is a terrible liar.

Rep. Ilhan Omar reminds us of her experience fleeing her country while it was wartime and reminds us that refuge is what refugees are seeking when they flee to neighboring countries. She said America should practice being a neighbor. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/R11F4tQh53 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 13, 2019

Open borders Omar says people to be deported are “looking to make their case,” however, the people selected for deportation have made their case and were ordered out by a judge.

She lies, and Rev. Al is happy to let her.

Minnesota Rep. Ilahn Omar addresses the immigration crisis in this country and reflects when times were different in America. She also addressed the mass immigration raids set to begin tomorrow in certain cities. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/vsCF6snYTn — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 13, 2019

Omar constantly conflates illegal immigration with legal immigration and claims [illegal] immigrants make us better. She touts the argument that everyone came from somewhere else and we are a nation of immigrants.

That could be said of any country and we are not a nation of immigrants. We are a nation of pioneers and settlers. We have a generous immigration policy and we shouldn’t be looking at open borders.

Omar came from that lovely country of Somalia. Their terrorists — al Shabab — attacked the Medina Hotel in the port city of Kismayo, Somalia this weekend. In a fourteen-hour assault, they murdered 26 people and wounded 56. Two of those killed were Americans.

You can be sure that you will not hear one word about that from Omar. She should reject them since so many of the youth from her district have run off to join the terrorist organization.

Instead, she will continue to spew hate over the endless grievances she has piled up against the country that saved her from a refugee camp.