Horrific Google Video Shows VIPs Planning to Thwart Trump’s Agenda

It started with a leaked Google memo, then a Google denial, and now a horrific video demonstrating the arrogance and abuse of power by the Google upper echelon.

THE MEMO

A shocking memo obtained from a Google insider by Tucker Carlson appears to show they influenced the 2016 election. They steered Hispanic voters to Hillary Clinton.

While everyone is told to worry about Russia interference, the world’s most powerful company is attempting to steal our election.

It is very disturbing. They can steal the election and no one would know it.

GOOGLE DENIED IT

Google denied it but they took their time responding.

Bloomberg announcing Sessions was looking into a possible investigation into Google and other social media platforms seemed to light a fire under them.

Fox News posted Google’s response yesterday.

Google denied they donated money but that wasn’t the charge necessarily. The charge was they would create ad campaigns to get Hispanics to the polls.

They seemed indignant at the thought of anyone claiming they are biased against conservatives.

“The suggestion that Google’s products or actions are politically biased is simply wrong,” Google’s spokesperson said. “As we approach the midterm election, we will continue to ensure that our products and election efforts remain strictly non-partisan in nature. Our goal is to equip users with accurate, up-to-date information about their elections—not to support any particular candidate or ideology.”

Recall James Damore’s plight and you’ll wonder about that.

HORRIFIC LEAKED GOOGLE VIDEO

That takes us to Wednesday and a leaked video given to Breitbart of an internal Google meeting [a weekly TGIF meeting], the first after the election. It included Google founders and top executives.

They were distraught over Trump’s win.

CFO Ruth Porat fought back tears. Others predicted the worst – doom. Trump voters were trashed as xenophobic, hateful, fascist, and worse.

Co-founder Sergey Brin compared Trump voters to supporters of fascism and communism, linking the former movement to “boredom,” which Brin previously linked to Trump voters. “It sort of sneaks up sometimes, really bad things,” says Brin.

In the one hour plus video that can be viewed at Breitbart. They discuss how to thwart the Trump agenda. The honchos lament the rise of populist movements around the world.

CEO Sundar Pichai states that the company will develop machine learning and A.I. to combat what an employee described as “misinformation” shared by “low-information voters.”

[That would be the 63 million voters who supported Trump]

It’s worth watching the entire shocking video which we can’t show here because it’s not embeddable.

The most striking fact is their narrowness of mind. Their incredible level of arrogance is quite remarkable.

These are a few of the bullet points Breitbart listed as key moments in the video although listening to the video in full gives a clearer picture of their motivations and plans.

(00:00:00 – 00:01:12) Google co-founder Sergey Brin states that the weekly meeting is “probably not the most joyous we’ve had” and that “most people here are pretty upset and pretty sad.”

(00:01:12) Returning to seriousness, Brin says he is “deeply offen[ded]” by the election of Trump, and that the election “conflicts with many of [Google’s] values.”

(00:09:10) Trying to explain the motivations of Trump supporters, Senior VP for Global Affairs, Kent Walker concludes: “fear, not just in the United States, but around the world is fueling concerns, xenophobia, hatred, and a desire for answers that may or may not be there.”

(00:09:35) Walker goes on to describe the Trump phenomenon as a sign of “tribalism that’s self-destructive [in] the long-term.”

(00:13:10) CFO Ruth Porat appears to break down in tears when discussing the election result.

(00:15:20) Porat promises that Google will “use the great strength and resources and reach we have to continue to advance really important values.”

(00:20:24) Eileen Noughton, VP of People Operations, promises that Google’s policy team in DC is “all over” the immigration issue and that the company will “keep a close watch on it.”

(00:27:00) Responding to a question about “filter bubbles,” Sundar Pichai promises to work towards “correcting” Google’s role in them

(00:27:30) Sergey Brin praises an audience member’s suggestion of increasing matched Google employee donations to progressive groups.

(00:34:40) Brin compares Trump voters to “extremists,” arguing for a correlation between the economic background of Trump supporters and the kinds of voters who back extremist movements. Brin says that “voting is not a rational act” and that not all of Trump’s support can be attributed to “income disparity.” He suggests that Trump voters might have been motivated by boredom rather than legitimate concerns.

(00:49:10) An employee asks if Google is willing to “invest in grassroots, hyper-local efforts to bring tools and services and understanding of Google products and knowledge” so that people can “make informed decisions that are best for themselves.” Pichai’s response: Google will ensure its “educational products” reach “segments of the population [they] are not [currently] fully reaching.”

(00:54:33) An employee asks what Google is going to do about “misinformation” and “fake news” shared by “low-information voters.” Pichai responds by stating that “investments in machine learning and AI” are a “big opportunity” to fix the problem.

(00:56:12) Responding to an audience member, Walker says Google must ensure the rise of populism doesn’t turn into “a world war or something catastrophic … and instead is a blip, a hiccup.”

(01:01:15) A Google employee states: “speaking to white men, there’s an opportunity for you right now to understand your privilege” and urges employees to “go through the bias-busting training, read about privilege, read about the real history of oppression in our country.” He urges employees to “discuss the issues you are passionate about during Thanksgiving dinner and don’t back down and laugh it off when you hear the voice of oppression speak through metaphors.” Every executive on stage – the CEO, CFO, two VPs and the two Co-founders – applaud the employee.

THE ECHO CHAMBER

A lot of their blather sounds like the codswallop we listened to for eight years from an arrogant, narcissistic Barack Obama.

Anyone remember Maureen Dowd’s column in the New York Times bashing those exact qualities in the then-president?

She sarcastically referred to his “amazing awesomeness”.She wrote, “the president made it clear that what he meant [when he asked, what if we were wrong?] was: What if we were wrong in being so right? What if we were too good for these people? Maybe we pushed too far. Maybe people just want to fall back into their tribe.”These leftists love the whole “tribal” label for all of us aborigines who aren’t as enlightened as they are.”Sometimes I wonder whether I was 10 or 20 years too early,” Barack wrote in one of his books.

Adviser and self-confessed liar Ben Rhodes wrote in his book that he saw a narrative was developing that they didn’t do enough about the Russians and fake news. Obama replied, “And do you think that the type of people reading that stuff were going to listen to me?”

He thought we weren’t listening because we are ignorant, inferior, stupid, misguided, bigots…you fill in the other adjectives.

One thing about these left-wingers, they believe their own hype and are among the most intolerant of people. They’re inclusive as long as you agree with them.