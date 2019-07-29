Horrific shooting in Gilroy & Biden is already campaigning on it

At least four people are now reportedly killed and 15 more were injured in a shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, the authorities said. Among the dead is a little six-year old boy.

A suspect, a white male, carrying an assault-style rifle was fatally shot by the Gilroy police.

To reach the festival, the suspect appeared to have crossed a bordering creek and cut a perimeter fence, the police chief said. The event was a weapons-free zone.

What just happened in Gilroy is why I dont attend Gun Free Zone events. — Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) July 29, 2019

If the event is gun-free, they need to have cops present. The police say they got there in a minute, however.

One musician asked the man, ‘Why are you shooting?’ The shooter allegedly said ‘because I’m angry.’

The police are still searching for a possible accomplice.

Witnesses of the Gilroy, California shooting reported seeing the shooter wearing some kind of Army fatigues. One witness described it as "almost like a police uniform — almost like." Another witness described it as a "flack jacket" and a brown hat. "I didn't really hear anything," said Ryan Wallace. "He walked up almost like in police uniform — almost like. He rose his gun up, and, just, started spraying out rounds." "Yeah, yeah, I watched him do it, and he hit — I was working one of the pieces of equipment here — the play equipment — and he went right up and started spreading and walking across the field." Wallace said that the shooter was walking around like a police offer trying to "get stuff done."

BEFORE THE SHOOTING

