Horror Story! Abortionist kept over 2,000 fetuses in his home

About 2,246 medically-preserved fetal remains were found in the home of a deceased abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer who died on September 3rd. His relatives found the remains nine days after his death.

Ulrich, 75 at the time of death, practiced until 2016 when his license was suspended for failure to demonstrate reasonable patient care. He didn’t report the abortion on a 13-year old child.

He performed abortions on children as young as 10 years of age. He would take 3 to 4 months to report the abortions although the law requires three-days.

When he was facing misdemeanor charges for failing to report terminations to the state health department, he told a court about, “…a 10-year-old girl raped by her uncle who he performed an abortion on in an Illinois hospital but didn’t notify police about the child abuse. Instead, he let her go home with her parents, who knew of the rape and refused to prosecute.

He used the horrific abortion procedures of the ’70s and ’80s.

It was estimated that he had performed tens of thousands of abortion procedures in multiple Indiana counties for decades, making him likely to be the state’s “most prolific abortion doctor in history,” according to the South Bend Tribune.

His possession of fetuses is frightening. How many more are just like him?