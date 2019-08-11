Hostile, Nasty Leland Vittert Caused Trump Official to Call His Actions “Shameful”

If you had the misfortune of watching Fox’s America News HQ host Leland Vittert regularly, you know that he is abrasive with Republicans and welcoming to Democrats.

On Saturday, he interviewed White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro and was very confrontational, cutting him off, and talking over him.

Dufus-like Vittert asked about currency manipulation and then hurried him along, obviously not interested in getting a substantive answer.

“I don’t understand the hostility here,” Navarro said at one point, holding up both of his hands in self-defense.

BizPacReview believes it could have been the result of a tweet by the President in March. He tweeted: “Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse? In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest-rated anchor, Shepard Smith!”

I doubt that helped, but it isn’t that. Saturday and Sunday during the day are CNN redux and Leland, along with his boring female hosts are positive with the left and nasty to the right. My congressman Lee Zeldin, a terrific gentleman, was on with Vittert last year and Vittert was vile. It was shocking.

As nasty Vittert fired question after question, without letting him finish, Navarro stopped to say, “Sir, what are you doing here.”

Navarro got a statement in and went on to make his point about farmers when Vittert started in again, interrupting. Navarro told him to back off. He even tried joking. Vittert was buffoonish in his responses.

“This hostility is puzzling to me,” Navarro said.

“This isn’t hostile sir. I’m not sure your interested in an interview, but typically people ask questions and they get an answer,” Vittert fired back.

Navarro said you keep interrupting me.

“Clearly not an answer, just a filibuster,” Vittert had the gall to say, and then he dismissively added, “Gotta run …”

He couldn’t have been more degrading.

“‘Gotta run,’” Navarro said, out of patience. “After you interrupted me probably 30 times. This is shameful sir.”

I saw this next clip at BizPacReview.

Shortly before, Vittert was on with far-left Democrat congressman Mark DeSaulnier and just look at the difference in treatment in the next clip.

Right after this interview, Vittert’s colleague was hostile to the Republican who rebutted the Democrat who was just on.

Prior to DeSaulnier coming on, Vittert was sarcastic in referencing the President’s comments.

It is clear what is going on at Fox during the day.