Hot Democrat-Ukraine News for Monday & Glenn’s Blockbuster Video!

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry tweeted that the whistleblower, who Perry described as a John Brennan “hump” in an earlier tweet, was digging up dirt in Ukraine against President Trump and his former campaign manager Paul Manafort while working in the Obama White House during the 2016 campaign.

As we know, he is a registered Democrat who has helped a high-profile 2020 presidential candidate. According to Sperry, he worked on the NSC at the Ukraine desk and met with anti-Trump Ukrainian officials before Trump sent him out of the White House. We know for certain that he was once detailed to the White House.

Sperry doesn’t offer evidence or say if he heard it from a source or figured it out himself, however, it certainly is a strong possibility.

BREAKING: The Democrat whistleblower who complained about Trump digging up dirt in Ukraine was himself helping dig up dirt in Ukraine against Trump (and Manafort) while working in the Obama White House during 2016 campaign. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 4, 2019

BREAKING: The whistleblower is a registered Democrat & CIA analyst who was detailed before the 2016 election to the Obama White House,where he worked on the NSC’s Ukraine desk & met w anti-Trump Ukrainian officials before being sent packing by the Trump NSC & becoming disgruntled — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 4, 2019

We now know there are at least two whistleblowers coming out of the CIA, the once-Brennan CIA. Brennan is the man who at age 23, voted to turn the United States into a communist regime. During the Cold War, he voted for a strong supporter of the Soviets with direct ties to the Kremlin for president. Most people were horrified a communist was allowed to run for President, but not Johnny.

THE UKRAINE TIES THAT BIND THE DEMOCRATS

What we now know is that it is the Democrats Have strong ties to the corrupt government of Ukraine and, especially the Russian puppet President at the time Poroshenko.

The Democrats landed in Ukraine with the plagiarizer, liar, Joe Biden as the point man. It wasn’t only his son and John Kerry’s stepson and family friend who made out like Ukrainian oligarchs, it was other Democrats as well.

Adam Schiff takes a good deal of money from a Ukrainian arms dealer, and allegedly funneled $60 million back at him. Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Jr. has cashed in. George Soros is involved in Burisma deals. Burisma is the company that made Hunter Biden rich.

The setup might have started in 2015 when Nancy Pelosi went to Italy and Ukraine with a delegation.

Italy and Ukraine are two countries potentially involved in the spying on the Trump campaign.

Mitt Romney, a Democrat-at-heart, allegedly had an advisor on the Burisma board.

Rudy Giuliani also ties Democrats to Romania, more on that when we see the proof.

SCHIFF STAFFER WENT TO UKRAINE WITH SOROS GROUP IN AUGUST

A staffer for Rep. Adam Schiff’s House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence took a trip to Ukraine in August sponsored and organized by the Atlantic Council think tank.

The Atlantic Council is funded by and routinely works in partnership with Burisma, the natural gas company at the center of allegations regarding Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The Schiff staffer, Thomas Eager, is also currently one of 19 fellows at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Congressional Fellowship, a bipartisan program that says it “educates congressional staff on current events in the Eurasia region.”

The think tank is backed by Hunter Biden.

The dates of the pre-planned trip are instructive. Eager’s visit to Ukraine sponsored by the Burisma-funded Atlantic Council began 12 days after the so-called whistleblower officially filed his August 12 complaint about President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

[Schiff met with the first whistleblower before he filed a written complaint and he lied about that for a month]

…Besides funding from Burisma, the Atlantic Council is also financed by Google Capital, billionaire activist George Soros’s Open Society Foundations as well as the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Inc. and the U.S. State Department.

That’s interesting.

John McCain’s buddy, the man behind the dossier who runs the McCain Institute, David Kramer, also went.

That’s interesting too.

BECK’S BLOCKBUSTER

Glenn Beck did some research that you might find interesting. It is being called a blockbuster, you decide.