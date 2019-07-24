HOT! Mueller Contradicts Himself, Gohmert Levels Him, Jordan Hammers Away

During today’s hearing with Robert Mueller, Republicans are making the case that Robert Mueller did not do a thorough investigation because he ignored strong evidence that the President was set up.

Democrats are trying their best to convict President Trump of obstruction of justice. But cutting through the BS, Trump did not fire Robert Mueller. He talked about it and did not do it. There is no crime here. And, despite what Mueller is saying, the investigation would have continued, only with a less-conflicted special counsel.

Robert Mueller is not sharp and very confused today. He stammered and asked to have questions repeated frequently and relied on falling back on “it’s beyond my purview” or he’ll stick with what he wrote.

COLLINS CATCHES HIM IN AN EFFORT TO LIE IT SEEMS

Rep. Doug Collins hit the former Special Counsel Robert Mueller hard during his hearing. The special counsel said collusion and conspiracy are not the same thing and then had to admit he wrote that they were synonymous.

He changed his testimony to coincide with his written report — they’re synonymous.

GOHMERT EXPOSED HIS BIAS

Rep. Gohmert exposed his bias and got him to admit he is a friend of James Comey (conflict of interest).

The representative reviewed everything from the speech he delivered during a press conference in late May to his stunning decision to recruit an FBI official who was later outed as an anti-Trump zealot and his even more stunning decision to not exonerate the president of obstruction of justice.

Rep. Louie Gohmert: “You & James Comey have been good friends & were good friends for many years, correct?” Mueller: “We were business associates.” Gohmert: “You can work together and not be friends, but you were friends?” Mueller: “We were friends.” pic.twitter.com/Sddf1grxik — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) July 24, 2019

Gohmert absolutely leveled Mueller, who is a very confused person.

🔥Savage destruction of Mueller from Rep. Gohmert🔥 Gohmert: Did you know that your entire team was full of venomous Trump-hating hacks? Mueller: Know what? Gohmert: Your investigator Peter Strzok hated Trump. Mueller: Ok. Gohmert: You didn’t know that? Mueller: *mumbles* pic.twitter.com/t3nbHVy15Q — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 24, 2019

Rep. Roby of Alabama pointed out that the President never said to fire Mueller in contradiction of his testimony today.

GOHMERT’S FULL TESTIMONY

At one point, Gohmert questioned Mueller about the speech he delivered during a press conference in late May.

“Who wrote the nine-minute comments you read at your May 29th press conference?” he asked.

“I’m not going to get into that,” Mueller replied.

“OK, so that’s what I thought, you didn’t write it,” Gohmert said, to which Mueller responded by smirking.

JORDAN ALSO LET HIM HAVE IT

Jordan kicked things off by bringing up the fact that the Mueller report itself says Misfud lied or misled investigators on three separate occasions.

He asked Mueller why he didn’t charge him.

“I can’t get into internal deliberations with regard to what would or would not be …” Mueller began before beginning to stumble his words as he did multiple times during the hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

Why didn’t Mueller charge Joseph Mifsud for lying to the FBI? pic.twitter.com/34E6TSigcM — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 24, 2019