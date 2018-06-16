House Amnesty Bill Gives Mass Citizenship to Illegals in Six Years

When Donald Trump issued an executive order in September 2017, rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) order issued by Barack Obama, half of America saw it as the end of amnesty. Mitch McConnell saw it as his cue to negotiate DACA with Democrats to save amnesty.
As an aside, if you don’t support amnesty after many failed amnesties, you’re a right-wing extremist.
Republicans and President Trump ran on closing the borders and not offering amnesty before the border was secured. That isn’t what is happening at the moment.
Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!
After conducting several days of closed-door negotiations, Paul Ryan released an immigration plan yesterday that will legally protect DREAMers while also providing over $23 billion for a border wall.
That’s like closing the barn door after all the cows have left.
DREAMers will be able to apply for nonimmigrant status visas and that will be a pathway to citizenship in six years.
Millions, at least 1.8 million, probably more than 3.6 million, will have jumped the line to US citizenship ahead of legal immigrants and their parents will also be allowed to stay.
But we were told it would be 800,000 DACA.
That makes DACA permanent and invites more illegal immigration. This will be another massive amnesty before the border is secured. We will all be California. These people are coming here illegally, breaking our laws, and the majority collect welfare.
It’s possible the proposal won’t pass. Notify your congressmen if you don’t approve.
THIS IS WHAT IS IN THE BILL
The bill also authorizes construction of a wall along the Mexican border and approves the $25 billion the Trump administration had sought in border security funding.
The bill also:
• Raises the bar for people seeking asylum to a higher burden of proof.
• Gives Immigration and Customs Enforcement more authority to keep “dangerous criminal aliens” detained.
• Requires proof that a child who is coming to the US on a Special Immigrant Juvenile visa to be reunified with one parent, rather than both parents, cannot reunify with both parents due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment.
• Eliminates the diversity visa lottery, which brings in 55,000 people per year from countries that traditionally have low immigration rates to America. Those visa slots will be reallocated to a new merit-based program.
• Creates this merit-based system, wherein immigrants can move up the line by getting prioritization “points” for hitting higher education levels, English language proficiency, military service, and continued employment.
• Gives the Secretary of Homeland Security broad new powers to turn away refugees without hearing their asylum claim if they are deemed to have come from a “safe third country.” This applies when refugees first move from their home country to another nation, then come to the US. The US already has negotiated this arrangement with certain countries, such as Canada. But the bill would give the secretary the power to send refugees back to practically anywhere in the world, regardless of whether there is a bilateral agreement in place.
Forget any damned bill. No amnesty for anyone! Shut the border down, no more immigrants, no visas, no refuges. Cut the funding for every freebie we give them. Get rid of the free schooling ,vouchers for anything, healthcare, food, housing, and etc. Let those bleeding heart “charities” take it over. They will change who we are as a country, which is what the progressives want! We all know Rules for Radicals, they are playing by the book. As I see it, if we win the midterms we can get a better bill, if we lose, what the hell is the difference? Any watered down version the dems will change it anyway ,so just wait!
Exactly!
Next week should be replace Ryan week.
We cannot trust what is claimed to be in any bill written by Ryan. Or, claims that Trump supports something which is not completed.
We won’t fall for Ryan’s secret bill tricks. Ryan’s fakery on bills has some bad examples, for example, his Ryan-Murray budget, he fooled his own members with it.
Ryan does not submit to unscripted interviews (like Hillary). So he cannot be asked what about the Trump proposal (Goodlatte bill) he opposes, or what is different in his bill. His entire intent is to obscure and deceive for his own personal and political advantage.
The republican house is a week away from letting him usurp them. Will they allow this?
Rumor has it, Paul Ryan meeting with the Koch brothers, and others..he’s got bigger aspirations of running for president. He doesn’t have my support!