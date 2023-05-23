House Chair Kevin McCarthy Needs to Cut the Pork Out

by Mark Schwendau

Many Americans know that the House passed a whopping $1.85 trillion “omnibus” spending bill some 4,155 pages long last December. They may even know this bill was filled with policies and programs to advance the Left’s extreme woke agenda to remake America on the taxpayer’s dime. Many realized it was unprecedented for a lame-duck Congress to ram through an omnibus spending bill after the American people voted out the majority party who largely wrote it (the Schumer-Pelosi Bill).

This omnibus spending bill is loaded with thousands of earmarks, often called “pork,” which are line-item funding for specific pet projects directed by members of Congress. As a matter of fact, there are reported to be over 7,500 earmarks in the bill totaling over 16 billion dollars.

But what most probably do not know is House Republicans could have banned the corrupt pork practice of earmarking, but instead, they agreed to keep the pork money flowing with a 158-52 vote in November. They also may not know members of Congress were only given three days, only 72 hours, to read through the entire 4,155 pages of the bill, a feat most would agree is humanly impossible. They may not know how some Republicans sold out the American public last year by voting with the Democrats with this bill.

Two areas the American public do not want their hard-earned tax dollars spent on are the Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-NY) Green New Deal fraud as well as the woke agenda in an attempt to normalize sexual deviancy with our nation’s youth. But there are many others as well.

OpenTheBooks.com has offered a few of the following:

$45 Billion for Ukraine Aid

$335 Million to Prepare for Influenza Pandemic

$286 Million for Title IX Funding

$65 Million for Salmon Restoration

$65 Million in Programs for Sen. Leahy and a Federal Building Named for Nancy Pelosi

$3.6 Million for Michelle Obama Trail

Other things the group called attention to that make you go, “What the hell?!” were:

$1 Million to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland

$5 Million to the Hip Hop Museum in New York

$3.5 Million to the Irish Heritage Festival in Maine

$3.5 Million to the Field Museum in Chicago (it was noted they have net assets of $600 million and pay their CEO $1.1 Million)

$1 Million to a beach in Mondo Cove, California

$650 Million to the University of Alabama

The other oddity is there was money to dole out in Foreign Aid for other countries’ borders but no new funding for our own borders. Title 42 could have been extended as part of the bill to protect our borders, but Congress opted not to address that issue.

Of course, this omnibus funds all manner of climate change fantasy climate ideology to accommodate the far-left members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, who constantly hype the propaganda about climate change and environmental justice.

OPINION:

This past weekend, the Biden Administration’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, was featured on CNN on Sunday after the Pentagon revealed that the U.S. made at least a $3 billion accounting error in valuing the weapons it sent to Ukraine. How is that even possible?

“That’s a hell of an accounting error. And it provides a lot of fodder to critics of U.S. aid to Ukraine and critics who say there’s not enough oversight going on. Are you concerned about this accounting error?” CNN’s Tapper asked Sullivan.

If the pork does not tick you off, the riders added to the bill should. Roll Call reported some of them on this link.

The add-ons include:

“Legislation to overhaul the Electoral Count Act to clarify that the vice president’s role in counting electoral votes is clerical, and to raise the threshold for the number of senators and representatives needed to object to state-certified electoral ballots.”

Wait a minute; I thought House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Vice President Mike Pence did not have the power to decertify the election and turn it back to the states?! Unless she was lying, why did this need to be added?

The American taxpaying public is being played. If you doubt it, go read up on the Cloward-Pivens Strategy. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy needs to hold Biden, the Democrats, and the Uniparty Republicans responsible need to be held accountable, even if it means defaulting on our debt after the June 1 deadline.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

